Josh Berry Won’t Avoid Kevin Harvick Next Year: ’I’d Be Silly Not to Call Kevin Every Chance I Can”

Every racecar driver dreams of having a full-time seat in the NASCAR Cup Series. For most, that dream remains a dream and for some, it turns into reality quite early in their careers. But for some, that dream comes to reality quite late, just like Josh Berry. The JR Motorsports driver has finally got his break. He will be racing in the top tier of the sport from next year in the #4 car.

Having said that, racing in the Cup is no small deal. He will be expected to compete for the win every single week from next season. But that is a given for any racecar driver in that regard.

What isn’t a given, certainly in Berry’s case, is that he is replacing Kevin Harvick, who, after his retirement at the end of the current season, will be taking up a role in the FOX booth, directly watching and critiquing the new driver in his seat. This prospect would daunt most, being publically critiqued by someone you’re replacing on top of the given expectations. But then again, Berry isn’t one of those drivers who fall into the category of ‘most’.

Josh Berry isn’t daunted by Kevin Harvick watching over him from the booth

In an interview with FOX Sports, Berry was asked whether he would like Harvick to take it easy on him from next year as he races in the #4 while the former driver of that racecar watches from the booth. “No,” Berry said as he likened Harvick’s role to that of his current boss, Dale Earnhardt Jr.

“It’s an exciting time for him as well. But honestly, it’s something similar that I’ve related to with Dale [Earnhardt Jr. at NBC]. So I get the critiquing part of it. Kevin is going to be a great asset to me. He’s a future NASCAR Hall of Famer, one of the best to ever do it and taking his seat in his car that he’s getting out of is a tremendous opportunity.”

“I’m going to be using Kevin as much as I can. He’s a wealth of knowledge. I’d be silly not to call Kevin every chance I can.”

Berry is the right replacement for Harvick, as per Tony Stewart

Speaking during the announcement of Berry replacing the retiring Harvick, SHR co-owner Tony Stewart cleared once and for all that, the driver they’ve chosen for the #4 team from 2024 onwards is absolutely the right pick for the seat.

“Kevin Harvick has obviously set a very high bar, but Josh brings maturity, experience and, above all, a winning record to Stewart-Haas Racing,” Stewart said as per FOX News.

Stewart claimed Berry is the right driver at the right time for the #4 team and the whole SHR organization in general. Berry too, claimed that his getting this opportunity is more of a product of “preparation meets opportunity” than luck.

He claimed he wouldn’t change anything about his journey and how he got to the point where he is today, and where he will be next year.