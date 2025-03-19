Kyle Larson Lays Down Clear Ambition Amid High Limit’s New Franchise System

In a bid to forge a sustainable business framework for its race teams, the High Limit Racing Series, owned by Kyle Larson and Brad Sweet, has introduced a novel franchise system, mirroring the charter systems utilized in NASCAR, albeit with important distinctions. Reflecting on these developments, Larson recently articulated his long-term aspirations for the series.

Scheduled to start in 2026, this system will allocate up to $18 million in prize money across four years. Ten High Limit Racing teams will be integrated into the franchise system, which is designed to be permanent, thereby fostering enduring value for team owners. These owners will own the rights to sell or transfer their franchises, enhancing the stability and financial viability of the teams.

The series has already granted franchises to the top five finishers of the 2024 championship standings. An additional five franchises will be allocated after the 2025 season concludes, based on the average point finishes from the 2024 and 2025 seasons among drivers who did not secure a franchise in the previous year.

Larson outlined the primary objectives of the newly introduced franchise system, explaining, “That is what we wanted to do. So, I mean that before we ever announced this here this series, franchise, which was called charters in the beginning, was a big topic to make this sport more feasible for team owners and drivers and everybody included.”

Larson praised his team for their efforts over the past few years to design and align the financial aspects of the system, affirming, “I look forward to building what we’ve got currently.”

“It’s nice having [@corey_day_] apart of @TeamHendrick. He’s still so green to stock car racing.”@KyleLarsonRacin talks battling Day for the win in @HighLimitRacing at Las Vegas, racing @bradsweetracing, and the launch of franchises. : @m_massie22 pic.twitter.com/mhnA8LpG00 — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) March 16, 2025

Looking ahead, the future of the system will hinge on annual franchise rankings, which will be assessed based on a two-year average of points finishes.

Additionally, the framework allows for the issuance of five more franchises during the 2026-2027 period, potentially increasing the total to 15 franchises.

When the franchise system is started in 2026, it will disburse $4 million, of which $2.6 million will be allocated to the 10 franchises. By 2029, the payout from the system is projected to exceed $5 million, with as much as $4.5 million earmarked for future franchises.

The participation of numerous NASCAR drivers in Larson‘s High Limit Racing Series, aimed at refining their car handling skills, has been strengthening the series’ popularity.

But now, the introduction of the franchise system by Larson’s Sprint Car Series officials may potentially even lead to repercussions within the NASCAR community.

It could include NASCAR team owners and fans scrutinizing NASCAR officials for the agreements signed last year regarding charters, and for not making them permanent.