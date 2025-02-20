Carson Hocevar Mocks Daytona Fuel Saving Tactics Triggering Fans to Term Racing Product as “Garbage”

There was a time, not long back when Cup Series drivers hated the idea of saving fuel to win superspeedway races. But many have begun accepting and adapting to it. The 2025 Daytona 500 featured many employing the tactic and getting good finishes. Carson Hocevar, for one, is still not comfortable with the approach.

Advertisement

The youngster faced a loss of fuel pressure in his car’s secondary pump with three laps remaining in the race. His team had to push the car behind the wall and try re-igniting the engine. Unfortunately, they couldn’t get it going. He was forced to retire as a result and was handed a 30th-place finish.

Following the disappointment, he got on his X handle and posted a video that showcased what racing with a fuel-saving strategy was like. The portrayal struck a chord with fans on the internet, and they began reciprocating his sentiment.

One of his followers was pretty sharp with their criticism and asked for things to go back to the way they were in the early 2000s. They wrote, “Fuel saving is garbage. If I want to nap watching a fuel savings race…I’ll put on an F1 race. Foh w that nonsense (…)”

It was also pointed out how Dale Earnhardt Inc. used to dominate plate racing tracks back then. One more fan came forward with a similar demand to bring back the racing product of the old days.

The comment said, “NASCAR really needs to get these packs broken up to stop this nonsense. Back in the early 2000s was some of the best ss racing. I wish we could get back to that point. The packs are broken up a little bit but not too much, drivers could pass and get runs, no fuel saving.”

The criticism against the strategy has been voiced loudly by veterans like Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Denny Hamlin, as well. Drivers run at half-throttle for a major part of superspeedway races.

While watching them drive three-wide offers a good viewing spectacle, there is actually very little racing going on. Dale Jr., in particular, sees this as a betrayal to fans who enjoy the thrill that NASCAR provides.

This is so on point…. People don’t pay to see fuel savings every single superspeedway… the pay to watch you go fast. Standing outside the track as green flag started. The dull roar told me all I needed to know… shame — Patrick McLaurin (@punechi8812) February 20, 2025

Another fan said, “Fuel mileage racing is why I quit watching the Indy 500.” How long will it be before people start quitting the Daytona 500? One more comment noted, “We need less fuel saving and more full throttle.” Hocevar had no choice but to accept his fate at the end of the day on February 16.

The hope from fans and drivers is that NASCAR would increase the horsepower in cars for superspeedway races and bring back the possibility of creating action. In the promotion’s argument, such a move would involve increasing the chances of accidents. Driver safety is not something that anyone wants to compromise.