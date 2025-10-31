Kyle Larson Opens Up on the “Deflating Feeling” of Losing the NASCAR Cup Title Battle Back in 2023

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson finds himself in a familiar spot this weekend. Following an emphatic result at Martinsville last Sunday, he made it into the shortlist that will race for the Cup Series championship at Phoenix on November 2. This is the second time in the Next Gen era that he is one of the Championship 4 drivers, and he is out to correct some mistakes from the first time.

In 2023, Larson finished second to Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney at Phoenix and failed to secure his second Cup Series title. During a press meet this week, he was asked what he learned from the experience that would help him this time around.

He said, “I know, although I was happy I made the Final 4, I was definitely sad to not win. We finished second, I think that year. Seeing the guy in front of you take the checkered flag, become a champion was a deflating feeling. Glad to be back in this position. Hopefully, we can be one spot better than we were last time.”

The driver also doesn’t think that the experience of winning the 2021 title would help him a lot. He added, “I don’t know. I think they’re kind of both different. I think in 2021… It was the older car, so the style of racing was different. The track had some prep on it on the upper half.”

Larson is the only former champion in the Championship 4. The others are all seeking their first-ever title. A different driver might have considered this to be an advantage. But the No. 5 hero is too grounded in reality to believe that this matters on the race track. He clarified that he doesn’t buy into such emotions and underlined that each of his competitors packed a huge arsenal.

He said, “We’ll see. I think having won before, I am a champion, so if I win another one, great. If I don’t, I’m still on the list. There’s that. I don’t think that gives you any sort of competitive advantage.” Larson feels a certain calmness take over his heart ahead of the all-important event. He wants to be a champion again more than anything. But he knows all will not be lost if he fails to win.

With the busy schedule he has crafted for himself and the rigorous work he is prepared to go through, little time does he have to lament over failures. So, win or lose this weekend, he will quickly be back up, aiming for his next goal.