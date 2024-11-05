“Tomorrow Will Be My Last Day”: Rodney Childers’ Heartbreaking Post Leaves NASCAR Fans Emotional

At one point, the Stewart-Haas Racing team was synonymous with names like Kevin Harvick, Tony Stewart, and Rodney Childers. Their achievements set a high bar that subsequent drivers struggled to reach. Harvick clinched the NASCAR Cup championship in his debut season with SHR, with Childers guiding the ship as his crew chief.

But now, as Stewart-Haas Racing winds down, it appears the team has emptied its building and headquarters. The latest came from Harvick’s former crew chief, who this season lent his expertise to Josh Berry.

Before he transitions to his new role at Spire Motorsports starting next season, the crew chief of the #4 car took one last stroll through the soon-to-be erstwhile team’s headquarters.

He poured his heart out in a post on his official X account, writing: “11 years and over 4000 days of working at SHR. Office has been cleaned out and tomorrow will be my last day in the building.. Still hard to even fathom. So many great memories. But I’m excited for what’s next and blessed to be able to go be with another family of racers.”

Moved by the former crew chief’s post about SHR, fans flooded his comments section with emotional support and virtual embraces, saying things like, “Thank you for being a part of SHR and working with Josh Berry and Harvick for all those years Rodney you the GOAT man,” acknowledging his 40 wins as a crew chief.

Another fan expressed mixed emotions about the dissolution of such a prominent NASCAR Cup team: “Bittersweet for sure. You made a hell of a legacy there and it was amazing seeing what you and Harvick plus that whole group accomplished”

One fan revealed his dismay about the change: “This makes me sad. I’ve had so much fun watching you and Kevin work your magic. I miss it. Good luck next year Rodney.” Another simply acknowledged Childers‘ emotions, commenting, “I can’t imagine the emotions. This just stings as a fan. Best wishes as you move on and hope it is nothing but good!!”

Childers reveals why he’s sticking with his role as a crew chief in NASCAR

Following Kevin Harvick’s departure last year, Childers admitted he was thrown for a loop, nudging him towards hanging up his hat. Yet, it was Josh Berry’s level-headed approach that rekindled Childers’ passion. Now stepping into the role of crew chief for the #7 team at Spire Motorsports, Childers explained his decision to press on next year.

“Working with Josh lit a fire to keep going and keep having fun. I still want to win races. They say 40 is enough, it’s not the thing to say. You want to get to 50 to be right there with some of the best that’s ever been in the sport.”

He also shed light on why he chose Spire Motorsports, noting the team’s commitment to its people as the key. With NASCAR’s new regulations on the cars requiring the same parts for each vehicle, Childers believes that it’s the people who truly make the difference in modern-day stock car racing.