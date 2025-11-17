Kyle Larson Reveals His Offseason Plans, and There Is Little Surprise Where He Is Going to Be

33-year-old Kyle Larson secured his second NASCAR Cup Series championship at the Phoenix Raceway earlier this month. While other drivers are taking some well-deserved rest in the offseason, he has already climbed back into the race car again and begun tackling dirt tracks. For the rest of the time until the 2026 season starts, he plans on doing more of the same.

During a championship celebration held at Elk Grove, California, he was asked what his plans for the offseason were. He replied, “Hopefully, if the weather breaks, we’ll get to race midgets this weekend at Placerville, and then I’ll be back in a couple weeks for a Turkey night in Ventura. Then I go to Australia for a weekend over New Year’s and then the [Tulsa] shootout.”

Larson isn’t sure if he will be competing in the shootout, but hopes to return from Australia in time and spend time with his kids. Later, he also has plans to be a part of the Chili Bowl Nationals and race at the Volusia Speedway with the World of Outlaws. He concluded, “Not sure yet, but yeah, I mean, looking at the calendar, the offseason kind of rolls by pretty quick with all the racing I do.”

The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports driver has always aimed to keep himself busy on race tracks throughout the year. Winning a second championship hasn’t changed that character. Considering the tight schedule that NASCAR professionals go through during the Cup Series season, it would be totally understandable if he takes things easy and takes time to breathe. But the fire in Larson’s heart is too hot for that.

Larson flips at Placerville while leading the race

Larson’s hopes during the 2025 Hangtown 100 USAC race were dashed as he looked on his was on his way to Victory Lane before he made contact with Daison Pursley. With nearly five laps to go, the mood of the race quickly shifted from exciting to upsetting as Larson as the reigning Cup champ, retired from the event.

Pursley’s poor slide job was responsible for the accident, and he went on to win the race. Larson said, “We had a good car, a good race going. Daison must have built a run on the cushion behind me.”

He might not have won the race, but his performance showcased the incredible versatility he holds. Right after winning the Cup Series championship, he got into a midget car and dominated a race. It is evident that terms like downtime or off-season do not seem to exist in Larson’s dictionary.