Kyle Larson Hoping For Mutual Benefit From Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Commitment to $50,000 Race

Back in June, Kyle Larson made his debut in the CARS Tour, co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. on a JR Motorsports entry. Now Larson, who is one of the most versatile drivers to ever grace NASCAR, is also the co-owner of the High Limit Sprint Car Series with his brother-in-law and racer Brad Sweet. And it seems like just as Larson graced Dale Jr.’s series early in the year, Junior will return the favor in September.

It was recently announced that Earnhardt, along with his Dirty Mo Media crew, will be in attendance at the Lernerville Speedway next month for a High Limit Sprint Car event. The appearance, and what it could potentially bring to both parties, is something Larson is excited about.

Kyle Larson looks at the business implications of Dale Jr.’s appearance

With Kyle Larson at a nascent stage on the business side of racing, Dale Jr. might just be the best person who can get involved with the series. Junior’s appearance at the $50,000-to-win Commonwealth Clash at Lernerville is certainly a win-win for both parties.

The HMS driver said, “I want him to experience everything about our sport, go to the flag stand. I don’t know because I’m around it all the time and I don’t know what would be intriguing to a fan from a different kind of racing.

Of course, Dale Jr. brings in a lot of experience on the non-racing side of things, considering his ownership in the Xfinity Series and from earlier this year, his involvement with the CARS Tour.

“He’s got a lot of experience now running CARS Tour and me with High Limit so maybe we can sit down later and bounce ideas off each other. I hope we can help him.”

Kyle Larson came to CARS Tour to make an impact at the local level

Ahead of his participation at Caraway in June, Larson thanked Junior for giving him the opportunity to take part in the event. The #5 driver was also quick to point out that one of his aims was for people to turn up to these events and boost racing at a local level.

“I like racing on the local level. I feel like I can have an impact on the crowds at the facility and the viewership. I hope I can go there and have fun, and put on a good show for the fans.”

Juggling through multiple series successfully as a driver like Tony Stewart did back in the day, there is little doubt that, like the SHR owner, Larson too wants to expand his horizons into other ventures beyond NASCAR. And at the rate at which High Limit is growing, he does seem to be on the right path.