Kyle Larson Shoots Down Narrative of Not Liking NASCAR

During a recent conversation with former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace, Kyle Larson clarified a few things that some fans associate with his relationship with the sport. Most importantly, Larson rubbished the notion that he doesn’t like racing in NASCAR.

This point came up when Larson was speaking about his future in NASCAR, as he mentioned that he sees himself competing in the sport for eight or so years more and then shifting his focus to dirt stuff. This prompted Wallace to raise the point that “everybody in the sport” feels that Larson will retire from NASCAR and start doing what he wants full-time, to which Larson clarified his comments further,

“I don’t want people to get spun out about it. I’m not saying I’m retiring at 30-whatever, but I love racing in NASCAR. I would not be racing in NASCAR if I didn’t love it. I think a lot of race fans feel that I don’t like racing in NASCAR, I’m just doing it to make money and then I’m gonna retire and all that,” he said.

“I would’ve done that a long time ago if I didn’t love what I’m doing and love racing in NASCAR, love competing for wins and racing for the best team in the sport. I love, absolutely love what I’m doing right now.”

Kyle Larson might even surpass Kevin Harvick in NASCAR

At the end of last season, Kevin Harvick called it quits from NASCAR full-time racing at 48 years old, just 2 years shy of being 50. However, if things fall in the right place for Kyle Larson, he might make it to 50 in the sport, surpassing even Harvick.

Continuing on his point about his love for NASCAR, Larson said, “If I’m still loving it in 8 years, I can still go race NASCAR. You know, your life changes, so who knows?”

“I could be in NASCAR till I’m 50, but I love what I’m doing.”

In the end, the Hendrick Motorsports ace pointed to why he’s having “a blast” at this stage of his racing career, saying that he gets to race in dirt all the time and he, of course, gets to race in NASCAR too, both of which he loves.