“The Aura Is Crazy”: Michael Jordan Watching Tyler Reddick Pit Leaves NASCAR Fans Starstruck

The bond between Michael Jordan and NASCAR did not begin in a boardroom. It traces back to childhood days in Wilmington, North Carolina, where Jordan first caught the racing bug. Growing up, his father, James Jordan, would pile the family into the car and head for races across the Carolinas.

Advertisement

The trips often led to tracks such as Charlotte Motor Speedway, Darlington Raceway, and Rockingham Speedway, and sometimes all the way to Daytona in Florida. MJ has often said he grew up cheering for Richard Petty. That habit stayed with him.

MJ has spoken about setting his alarm for races on Sundays, saying that watching cars circle the track brings back memories of family gatherings around the television for the Daytona 500. That passion surfaced again during the race weekend at Phoenix Raceway. A video circulated online showing Jordan standing near pit road while Tyler Reddick rolled in for service, watching the stop as the crew went to work on the No. 45 car.

The clip was shared by media figure Charlie Marlow, who wrote on social media, “Michael Jordan watching a @TylerReddick pit stop Sunday in Phoenix.” Fans quickly chimed in. One wrote, “The aura is crazy.” Another added, “He’s never not gonna be cool.” A third summed it up with a single word: “GOAT.”

MJ co-owns 23XI Racing, and his presence around the garage has become a key part of the NASCAR landscape. The former NBA star once held a stake in the Charlotte Hornets before stepping away from that role. Since then, he has not appeared around basketball arenas as often, while his involvement in stock car racing has only grown. Some have even joked that Jordan now spends more time around NASCAR than the sport in which he won six titles.

Brad Keselowski’s take on MJ’s involvement in the sport

The presence of MJ around NASCAR has helped get more attention for the sport. From trips to victory lane to time spent in the garage and moments in front of cameras, his involvement has drawn attention from circles far beyond stock car racing.

Jordan’s ties to the team have even caused some figures from the NBA to turn their gaze toward NASCAR, bringing a new set of eyes to the track.

From the standpoint of Brad Keselowski, the sport has little reason to complain. Speaking ahead of the race weekend at Phoenix Raceway, the RFK Racing owner said MJ’s decision to stay involved in the sport carries weight far beyond the garage.

Keselowski pointed out that Jordan brings with him a name known across sports and business, and that presence spills over into NASCAR each time he steps into the paddock. For Keselowski, the impact has been all upside for the sport. “I’m happy for him. I’m happy for the sport. It’s hard for me to see any negatives,” he said.