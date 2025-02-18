Bobby Hamilton’s Failed Battle With Cancer Revisited: “You Always Live with the Thought of the Disease in Your Body”

NASCAR mourned the loss of a luminary, Bobby Hamilton, who passed away in 2007 after a courageous fight against cancer. Hamilton’s career was underlined by his victory in the 2004 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Championship at age 46, his recognition as the 1991 Winston Cup Series Rookie of the Year, and his 2001 Talladega 500 win.

Hamilton was surrounded by his loved ones at home when he succumbed to the disease. He was diagnosed with head and neck cancer in February 2006, the malignancy was discovered when swelling from a dental procedure failed to subside. In March of the same year, he publically shared his diagnosis with the public, but not without his witty humor.

He declared, “It’s called head-and-neck cancer. I don’t have anything wrong with my head, but [Ken] Schrader said a lot of people would doubt that.”

After competing in the season’s first three races, he passed the wheel to his son, Bobby Hamilton Jr., stepping back to commence his chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

Although he made a return to the racetrack in August after his doctors reported encouraging CAT scan results, microscopic cancer cells lingered in the right side of his neck. Reflecting on his ordeal, Hamilton shared, “Cancer is an ongoing battle, and once you are diagnosed you always live with the thought of the disease in your body. It is the worst thing you could ever imagine.”

His death deeply affected the entire NASCAR community, prompting an outpouring of grief. Jim Hunter, NASCAR’s vice president of communications, expressed, “Bobby was a great competitor, dedicated team owner, and friend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of the Hamilton family.” Meanwhile, NASCAR King, Richard Petty remarked, “You could always count on Bobby. He was just that type of guy.”

Discussing his on-track abilities, Petty detailed, “He never let you down and gave you everything he had on and off the track. His family is in our hearts and prayers.” Nextel Cup driver Sterling Marlin also paid tribute, noting, “He always had a good vision. He always wanted to do things his own way, so he became his own boss, got into the trucks, and it worked out well for him.”

As NASCAR continues to honor the legacy he left behind, it’s apparent that no one will ever fill the space and name that Bobby Hamilton carved out for himself.