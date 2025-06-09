Unlike Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jimmie Johnson Fully Supports Kyle Larson Attempting the Double Duty Again

If you can’t do something, put your faith in yourself until you do. That’s kind of seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson’s philosophy when it comes to Kyle Larson and potentially making a third attempt at “The Double” — racing in both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

Larson himself has said he doubts he’ll do “The Double” again. But Johnson says au contraire. He thinks Larson should try again and again.

“I love that he’s doing it, and I hope that he sticks with it,” Johnson told host Steve Letarte recently on NASCAR Inside The Race. “The uptick for motorsports worldwide is measurable, like when people do “The Double”, it matters. And Kyle’s a guy that can drive anything, as we know.”

Johnson said that looking at how Larson performed last year, it was clear that racing isn’t always easy. He noted that the big races demand bigger moments and involve a lot more, but Larson took it all in stride and handled both events well.

While Larson may have hoped for different results, Johnson added that he really hoped it wouldn’t discourage him from competing in those races again. He also hoped Larson listened to his inner self and those closest to him for guidance about doing “The Double” again, and not those who seek to discourage him.

“The loudest people in this argument are either not fans of his or really don’t appreciate the level of sportsmanship or sportsman that’s in this, to try to pull this off,” Johnson said of Larson. “The cars are so freaking different and his time schedule and pressure managing it all, he’s a special talent.”

On the other hand, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has already strongly advised Larson against going for a potential third strikeout at the feat. “This whole month is a f—ing pain in the a— between both Indy and NASCAR,” Junior said. “(Larson’s) still racing in other Cup races during that first part of the month, right?

“He’s still got his real job to do and he has to answer to the questions. Which is more important? What matters most? What happens if this? What happens if that? It’s like, man, it’s just not worth it.”

Whether Larson tries again or not, he has legendary voices backing him on both sides of the decision.