Amy Earnhardt’s Revelation About Catching Daughter Stealing Leads to Prized Reaction from Dale Earnhardt Jr.

While most fans are well-versed in Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s professional accomplishments, many are equally curious about the stories that unfold behind the scenes in his personal life. That’s why whenever Amy Earnhardt previously joined him on the Dale Jr. Download, she used to steal the spotlight.

That’s part of the reason their joint venture, the Bless Your Heart podcast, has struck a chord with listeners.

On the 13th episode of the podcast, Amy shared a story that took a surprising turn — not about Dale Jr., but about their daughter Nicole.

Amy recounted that one fine Tuesday morning, while taking Nicole to school, she stopped by a drugstore to pick up Orajel for a toothache.

After paying at the self-checkout, Amy reached for Nicole’s hand in the parking lot — only to discover her holding a giant lollipop shaped like a lightsaber. Nicole looked up and said, “Haha,” revealing the oversized candy, which Amy had not paid for.

There’s nothing like the panic of realizing your 4-year-old just pulled off her first lollipop heist.@DaleJr pic.twitter.com/YKeekvJVxu — Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) May 11, 2025

Caught off guard, Amy asked where she had found it and told her they needed to go back inside to return it. Nicole, however, stood her ground and insisted on keeping it. Amy eventually took her back inside and had her drop the lollipop into a low candy bucket near the self-checkout.

Though Amy admitted she was embarrassed, sad, and deeply disappointed, Dale Jr. could hardly contain his amusement. Laughing throughout the story, he even joked that he wanted to get hold of the store’s security footage of Nicole stealing a lollipop and include it in the show.

Amy confessed to peeing on her shoes?

Although Dale Jr. warned Amy that sharing the story might invite judgment, she decided to lay it all on the line.

During the episode, she recounted an incident from her time out with a friend in Charlotte, when she found herself in urgent need of a restroom. With no facilities available in the store and unable to locate one nearby, she jumped into her car, hoping to find relief at a gas station.

Pulling into what turned out to be an old-school station without public restrooms, Amy realized she had hit a dead end. With no other option in sight and time working against her, she reached her breaking point.

Amy stepped out of the car, walked to the side of the building, and, as she put it, ended up wetting herself, with the urine running down her legs and into her shoes.

She later clarified that the episode happened while she was pregnant with one of Dale Jr.’s children, and the added pressure on her bladder left her with no control in the moment.