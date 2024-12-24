Kyle Larson Gives Huge Update on High Limit Racing’s Rumored Power Move Amid Expansion

Kyle Larson’s sprint car racing series, High Limit, is gearing up for its second season of racing. Its maiden run in 2024 went down as a major success, with several drivers choosing it in place of the established competitor World of Outlaws. As the battle between the two rival programs gains more heat, Larson has created an unexpected storyline.

Sports Business Journal reported that the driver is open to merging High Limit with the World of Outlaws in the future, should the situation present itself. He said, “It’s at least a topic that we’ve talked about as something that could potentially happen down the road, and I’m sure even World Racing Group has probably had that run through their minds as well.”

Larson’s reason for considering this is that he wants to do what’s right for the betterment of the sport. However, the world is still a long distance from witnessing the potential merger. High Limit is currently on the verge of creating a charter system similar to the one in NASCAR. It will ensure fairer rewards for all the drivers and teams involved.

2025 is also set to be a remarkable year for the series. It will hold 61 races across 36 tracks in the United States. It will also be traveling to Perth, Australia, on December 28-30 for its first-ever international event. Interestingly, Larson will be on the field in the land down under.

The 2024 success story that inspired High Limit’s ambitious 2025 plans

The viewership numbers from FloRacing paint a proper picture of how rewarding High Limit’s maiden season was. It averaged 100,000 unique streamers every race and nearly 2.5 million overall viewers. Two of the races were among the platform’s most-viewed events. These numbers were backed by the CEO of FloSports, Mark Floreani.

He said, “It could not have gone any better. … We had an average of over 100,000 people watching over the 52 races, and that translates to basically 40 hours of watch time per person, and from starting from basically scratch … it’s pretty amazing.” He also noted that the series would become a self-sustainable and profitable business in its second season.

However, Larson and his partner Brad Sweet have made several other investments in its development. This could potentially delay the date by which it reaches the profit zone. The achievements and the path of the High Limit Racing Series make one wonder if Larson’s talk about a merger was more of a peaceful nature or a warning for the future.