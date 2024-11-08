“Look at Kyle Busch This Year”: Tyler Reddick Would Be a NASCAR Failure Had He Not Moved to 23XI, NASCAR Fans Claim

Tyler Reddick has been a fixture in the NASCAR Cup Series for six years, making a big switch to 23XI Racing just last year. Before taking the wheel of the #45 car for Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, he drove the #8 Chevy for Richard Childress Racing, where his best finish over four seasons was 13th place.

However, Reddick’s move to 23XI Racing marked a turning point. He wrapped up last season in 6th place and has now emerged as one of the top four contenders for this year’s championship. Heading into this season’s climax at Phoenix Raceway, he is poised to compete in the Championship 4 race, aiming to clinch the Cup championship title for his team.

A recent post from The Daily Downforce channel stirred up the NASCAR community with a throwback video of Tyler Reddick winning the NASCAR Xfinity Cup championship for the second straight year in 2019. The caption provoked thoughts among fans — Would Reddick be as successful as he is now had he stayed back with RCR?

Fans overwhelmingly felt that Reddick’s move was a step up, drawing parallels with Kyle Busch’s current season. “Is that even a question look at Kyle Busch this year,” said one fan. Despite Busch securing several top-5 and even top-2 finishes, his victory drought suggests that the #8 car and RCR might not be the best fit.

During his last eight seasons with Joe Gibbs Racing, Busch consistently finished well, never below 13th, and snagged two championships between 2015 and 2019.

On the post, one fan pointed out, “No, jumping ship from RCR to 23XI was the best move he’s ever made in his career. He’d still get a win or two per season off of lower to mid-tier equipment RCR don’t get me wrong but wouldn’t be anywhere near title contention like hs right now with 23XI.”

Another fan echoed this sentiment, stating, “No, he wouldn’t be the Reddick of today if he remained under RCR’s wing.”

Do you think Tyler Redick would be as successful as he is if he stayed with RCR????? This clip reminded me of those days and what could have beenpic.twitter.com/eDUE8Br32S — The Daily Downforce (@dailydownforce) November 7, 2024

Reddick’s final race of the season at Phoenix

Reddick is getting ready for his final race of the season at Phoenix, where he has made nine starts, securing two top-5 finishes and three top-10s. But, he will enter the race with the least favorable statistics among the Championship 4 contenders, holding an average finish of 17.9 without a single win at Phoenix.

In comparison, his competitors have shown stronger performances at the track: Ryan Blaney boasts an average finish of 10.9, William Byron 11.8, and Joey Logano stands at 13.5 with three wins to his name. However, with 12 top-5s and 20 top-10 finishes this season, Reddick is positioned as competitively as any of his rivals for the championship crown.

This year’s spring race at Phoenix saw Reddick climb from 6th place in the early stages to finish 10th, underscoring his improving form at this venue. His recent track record suggests that he tends to perform better in Phoenix’s spring races over the past two seasons.