“Looks Like a Good Crowd in the Stands”: Carson Hocevar’s New Race Track Purchase Leads to Hilarious Reactions on Social Media

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year award winner Carson Hocevar managed to excite fans during the off-season as the Spire Motorsports driver somewhat trolled the stock car racing fanbase recently. The young 21-year-old took to X (formerly Twitter) to initially post an update on how he had bought a race track while divulging no further information.

“I bought a race track,” read Hocevar’s cryptic post on X.

The fraternity was left perplexed. While some wondered what was going on behind the scenes, others playfully mocked the #77 Chevrolet Camaro driver and expected a further update on what he was cooking.

He then revealed the track in question, a model of Martinsville Speedway, complete with the grandstands, the infiled buildings, and notable landmarks such as the hotdog stand along with the cars and the track itself.

As expected, the community’s reactions to the same were also in line. “Is wallriding still legal in your universe? Asking for a friend,” joked one fan, referencing Ross Chastain’s iconic wall ride maneuver from the 2022 season which has since been outlawed by NASCAR. “The infield Hot Dog stand is a key feature,” wrote another fan, appreciating the detail of the model track.

“The only thing missing is the grandfather clock,” chimed in another, pointing out how the Martinsville winner’s trophy also should have been included in Hocevar’s model. “Cool! Looks like a good crowd in the stands!” rounded out one fan, joking about the lack of people in the grandstands.

NASCAR folklore surrounds Martinsville Speedway in a great way

‘The Paperclip’ as it is often referred to as Martinsville Speedway is one of the most iconic venues visited by the sport today. Often also regarded as stock car racing’s premier short track, the Virginia-based facility has given fans several anecdotes of hard racing, fierce rivalries, and memorable traditions throughout any given weekend.

One of the many traditions from the 0.5-mile-long track comes in the form of the grandfather clock trophy which the facility awards its winners, just as one fan mentioned on Hocevar’s X post. This has been a tradition since 1964, started by the track’s founder H. Clay Earles, who thought that he should give out something unique to the winners.

Then comes Chastain’s notorious wall ride from two years back which set the motorsports world ablaze with its daring nature and playoffs-altering outcome. Just ask Denny Hamlin what its implications were.

The infield hotdog stand has also been a mainstay of the facility, serving $2 hotdogs to anyone who wishes to satiate their hunger at the track. All in all, Martinsville Speedway, despite its small size, is big on stories for fans of NASCAR.