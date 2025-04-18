“Love Seeing This Soft Side”: Denny Hamlin & Daughter Molly’s Adorable Social Media Post Melts NASCAR Fans’ Hearts

ATLANTA, GA – JULY 10: Denny Hamlin ( 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Coca-Cola Toyota) and his daughters Taylor and Molly on pit road prior to the running of the 53rd NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart on July 10, 2022 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Jeff Robinson Icon Sportswire) AUTO: JUL 10 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart Icon2207102091400

Denny Hamlin, often carrying the villain persona on the racetrack, turns into a loving father when the helmet comes off. Despite his hectic professional schedule, he takes out time for his daughters, whether it’s during the off-season or between race weekends. Recently, his fiancée Jordan Fish shared a peek into this softer side of Hamlin. The video captured their daughter, Molly Hamlin, preparing for the 2025 Daddy-Daughter Dance.

Molly was pampered with a fresh haircut and styled, wearing an off-white dress paired with white stockings, black shoes, and a crown sparkling with stars. As she got ready, Hamlin stood by the couch in admiration, dressed in a black blazer over a blue shirt, paired with a grey tie and jeans.

The video showed a heartwarming exchange between the father-daughter duo: Denny placed a floral bracelet on Molly’s wrist, while she pinned a rose boutonniere on his lapel. The two then posed together for photos, with Hamlin planting a kiss. Jordan captioned the moment with: “Daddy Daughter Dance 2025 brb.. while I go sob in a corner .”

Meanwhile, fans were left thoroughly charmed by Hamlin’s tender moment as a father. One admirer remarked, “That is what a dad does. Beautiful job, Denny,” while another applauded the gesture, simply writing, “This is absolutely .”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Fish (@xojordanfish)

A long-time critic even had a change of heart, admitting, “For many many years I was not a fan of your husband. But since he became a dad it made me look at him in a different way. Love seeing this soft side of Denny with his girls.”

Adding a playful note, one fan chimed in with a lighthearted request, “Ok Molly…don’t let us down…where are the videos of dad dancing?! You look so beautiful! I hope you had the best time with your dad.”

On the NASCAR front, Hamlin, fresh off his consecutive victories at Martinsville and Darlington, currently holds second place in the Cup Series standings.

In the opening nine races of the season, he has secured five top-five finishes and one top-10. Up next, he will navigate the Talladega Superspeedway track, where across 38 starts, he carries an average finish of 16.6 and has won twice.