NASCAR HoF & Toyota Join Forces to Give Back to Military Veterans With Generous Donation

Jun 23, 2024; Loudon, New Hampshire, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) races during the USA TODAY 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Throughout its 76-year history, NASCAR has forged alliances with numerous groups and organizations, yet none as profound as its bond with the U.S. military. The partnership has been celebrated through pre-race flyovers, special discounts for veterans and their families, and the annual Coca-Cola 600 Memorial Day Weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway — accentuating the close ties between NASCAR and the armed forces.

Advertisement

Continuing its tradition of supporting military personnel, the NASCAR Hall of Fame has partnered with Toyota this holiday season for the ‘Holidays for Heroes’ fundraiser.

The initiative aims to provide financial support to both active-duty and veteran military families during the festive season. On December 14, 2024, William Sawalich, a Joe Gibbs Racing driver from the Xfinity Series, stepped up to contribute to the cause.

He presented a check to Veterans Bridge Home, a Charlotte-based nonprofit dedicated to connecting active-duty military personnel, veterans, and their families with community resources. The organization plays a crucial role in assisting them with finding employment, building social networks, and easing their transition into civilian life.

The initiative extends beyond the confines of NASCAR insiders and drivers; it invites the general public to participate at the NASCAR Hall of Fame through the Trim the Toyota event. It offers visitors a chance to pen personalized messages in honor of a service member or veteran, which will adorn a specially wrapped 2025 Toyota Tundra showcased in the Great Hall.

In addition to this, Toyota and the NASCAR Hall of Fame have collaborated to distribute 500 tickets to military families and guests, with Toyota generously matching the donations made by visitors.

Winston Kelley, Executive Director of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, spoke about the importance of the initiative, emphasizing the combined efforts to honor and support military families during the holiday season:

“NASCAR has always had a special tie with the military and our armed servicemen and women. We are honored that the NASCAR Hall of Fame and our guests can play a small role in giving back to military members who have sacrificed so much for our country.”

NASCAR members have also been genuine heroes

The NASCAR community’s contributions to military veterans extend beyond financial support, with several members having served in the armed forces themselves.

One of the most eminent examples is Bud Moore, a NASCAR Hall of Famer who, before his racing career, was drafted at 18 in 1943 and distinguished himself as a skilled machine gunner.

Moore participated in the 1944 D-Day Invasion under the command of the renowned Army Maj. Gen. George S. Patton, and was awarded two Bronze Stars for bravery, along with five Purple Heart Medals for injuries sustained in battle.

Besides Moore, Henry Smokey Yunick, a celebrated NASCAR engine builder, served four years during World War II in the Army Air Corps, piloting a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber on over 50 missions across Europe.

However, it was Bill France Jr., son of NASCAR founder Bill France Sr., who was primarily responsible for deepening NASCAR’s ties to the military. After attending the University of Florida for two years, he served as a Petty Officer 3rd Class ordnance specialist in the U.S. Navy during the mid-1950s, handling guns and bombs.

France Jr. leveraged his military connections to bring several former service members into NASCAR, especially those with a knack for mechanics honed during their time in service.