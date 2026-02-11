Kyle Petty Predicts Carson Hocevar Will Have A Breakout Season in 2026

Carson Hocevar enters the 2026 Cup Series season riding a wave of momentum. He delivered a solid performance at the Cook Out Clash, finishing 15th, and also signed a contract extension with Spire Motorsports that guarantees him a starting spot through at least 2030. The spotlight is shining brightly on him, so much so that former driver Kyle Petty believes he is poised for a breakout season this year.

Hocevar made the jump to the Cup Series in 2024. The early reputation he earned was that of a rash driver. He often found ways to frustrate competitors and wore that aggressive nature with pride. However, over the course of his two-year tenure, he has learned the value of being a calmer and more composed racer.

Petty expressed on NASCAR’s Inside The Race that when a driver begins annoying the veterans by running up the track with them, it is a sign that the said driver is on the right route. While Spire isn’t a team that is at the level of winning races every week, Hocevar can certainly be someone capable of that feat if put in the right environment.

Petty said, “Carson Hocevar can be that fly in the ointment, and we’ve seen him challenge for fourth place and fifth place. He’s gotten up. He’s led races. So, I think that’s a team, and with him as a driver, I think he’s going to have that type of year this year where he gets some of that stuff under control that he’s been criticized for in the past.”

The thought that Hocevar has gotten into the minds of the veteran drivers is something that requires a deeper look. Yes, he showcased extraordinary glimpses of greatness over the past two seasons. But his finishing position on the points table in 2025 was a lowly 23rd place, two spots below his finishing spot in 2024. This doesn’t exactly spell confidence or promise.

The 23-year-old’s position on the points table at the end of the season will be all that matters, particularly now that the Chase format has been reintroduced. He spoke to the press after the Clash ended and expressed optimism about how his team has improved from last year to now and hoped for the trend to continue throughout the year.

While he has all the ingredients required to make a top-class driver, execution and strategy are what will be crucial in making Petty’s prediction come true.