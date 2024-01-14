Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jeff Gordon the Common Theme Among NASCAR Fans for All-Time Favorite Drivers

Imagine you are a NASCAR team owner and are given the liberty of choosing your drivers to build your team. Who are the ones you would choose? Well, the motorsport enthusiasts on social media came face-to-face with that exact question. Interestingly, two particular speedsters kept making it to everyone’s wishlist.

And they were none other than the legendary Dale Earnhardt Sr. and 4x Cup Series champion, Jeff Gordon. While the other two entries kept shuffling between the names of stalwarts like Jimmie Johnson, Richard Petty, and Tony Stewart, Earnhardt and Gordon were the unmistakable constants.

Replying to NASCAR’s post, here are the top five comments:

https://twitter.com/ZacharyEast12/status/1746231651145785591?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/NicholasPatti21/status/1746235759269392703?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/devilgavin24/status/1746230780055953742?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/NickHil23845494/status/1746233991059984734?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/lawler_77/status/1746237259928494404?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s popularity went beyond NASCAR

It is no wonder that the ‘Intimidator’ and the ‘Wonder Boy’ were the fans’ common choices. Both these drivers were widely known for their distinguished driving styles and for constantly pushing the limits of the car that they drove. This gave birth to their signature aggressive driving styles that resonated greatly with NASCAR fans. On top of that, these two athletes were responsible for popularizing the sport in the U.S.

Even after decades after his death, the fans still take immense pride in wearing Earnhardt’s #3 gear. According to NASCAR’s superstore, Earnhardt still ranks among the top 10 in sales, 10 years after his tragic demise. The repertoire of the veteran racer has seeped into the world of television and media as well. As claimed by Jay Abraham, the COO of NASCAR Media Group, “Dale” is the best-selling sports DVD in history with just Walmart alone selling 800,000 copies.

While Earnhardt ruled during the 1980s and the 1990s, Gordon dominated in the years that followed. Needless to say, that fame wasn’t restricted just to the tracks. He was one of the first drivers to host the famous Saturday Night Live. He also appeared on various shows like Taxi, David Letterman Late Show, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Today Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Ellen Show, 60 Minutes, and even, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.