HomeSearch

“A Joke”: Martin Truex Jr. Comes Down Hard on NASCAR Truck Series’ Embarrassing Championship Race

Srijan Mandal
|Published November 05, 2023

“Little Too Much Hoopla”: Martin Truex Jr.’s Kansas Drama Debunked by NASCAR Veteran

Aug 31, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Martin Truex Jr. answers questions from the media at Charlotte Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR Truck Series championship race was a wreck fest by all accounts. The race went into overtime with drivers unable to run a clean lap during the final few laps of the race. Each time there was a restart some or the other would wreck others in a bid to gain ground.

The aggressiveness was at an all-time high with even some of the championship four contenders being dragged along into the wrecks. After the race had concluded many in the NASCAR community including the drivers in the Cup series were left with a sour taste, criticizing the drivers for the race and their on-track behavior.

2017 Cup champion Martin Truex Jr. also came down hard on the Truck Series drivers, slamming them for their absurdity on the race track.

Martin Truex Jr. criticizes the embarrassing racing witnessed in the Truck Series

When asked if Truex Jr. watched the Truck Series championship decider race last night, he stated that he did but he was not impressed. He then added, “That is not professional auto racing, it’s a joke. They need to fix it.”

He was then asked what advice would he give if all the Truck Series drivers were called into a meeting room. He stated, “Stop running through people every day and every race. I mean you get racing a guy for the championship you don’t just clean him out.”

Additionally, the JGR driver highlighted the restarts and some incidents that occurred due to circumstances like drivers missing shifts.

He criticized the driving style of some of the drivers in the Truck Series, describing it as reminiscent of “a bunch of kids that never had to pay anything or fix anything that they drove in their entire life.”

Truex Jr. concluded by saying that he believes that such a driving approach is not befitting of professionals across the board.

Share this article

About the author

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR Journalist at The Sportsrush with a wealth of experience and expertise in the world of motorsports. With several thousand articles under his belt over the years, he has established himself as a leading authority on all things racing. His passion for motorsports started at a young age, and he has dedicated his career to covering the sport in all its forms. He is an expert in various disciplines, including stock car racing, American motorsports, Formula 1, IndyCar, NHRA, MotoGP, WRC, WEC, and more. But Srijan's love for racing goes beyond his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, using the number 88 as his racing number. While he mostly participates in GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into Stock Car classes from time to time. In case, you wish to contact Srijan, kindly send an email to him at srijan.mandal@sportsrush.com or just DM him on Twitter.

Read more from Srijan Mandal