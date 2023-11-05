“A Joke”: Martin Truex Jr. Comes Down Hard on NASCAR Truck Series’ Embarrassing Championship Race

The NASCAR Truck Series championship race was a wreck fest by all accounts. The race went into overtime with drivers unable to run a clean lap during the final few laps of the race. Each time there was a restart some or the other would wreck others in a bid to gain ground.

Advertisement

The aggressiveness was at an all-time high with even some of the championship four contenders being dragged along into the wrecks. After the race had concluded many in the NASCAR community including the drivers in the Cup series were left with a sour taste, criticizing the drivers for the race and their on-track behavior.

2017 Cup champion Martin Truex Jr. also came down hard on the Truck Series drivers, slamming them for their absurdity on the race track.

Advertisement

Martin Truex Jr. criticizes the embarrassing racing witnessed in the Truck Series

When asked if Truex Jr. watched the Truck Series championship decider race last night, he stated that he did but he was not impressed. He then added, “That is not professional auto racing, it’s a joke. They need to fix it.”

He was then asked what advice would he give if all the Truck Series drivers were called into a meeting room. He stated, “Stop running through people every day and every race. I mean you get racing a guy for the championship you don’t just clean him out.”

Additionally, the JGR driver highlighted the restarts and some incidents that occurred due to circumstances like drivers missing shifts.

He criticized the driving style of some of the drivers in the Truck Series, describing it as reminiscent of “a bunch of kids that never had to pay anything or fix anything that they drove in their entire life.”

Advertisement

Truex Jr. concluded by saying that he believes that such a driving approach is not befitting of professionals across the board.