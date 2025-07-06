“Masterful With Words”: Connor Zilisch Wins NASCAR Fans’ Support in Heated Xfinity Fight With Shane van Gisbergen

Frustrations tend to mount, and controversial words often spill out when a driver misses out on Victory Lane after a competitor blurs the line between clean and dirty racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. But 18-year-old Connor Zilisch remained calm as a breeze after Shane van Gisbergen pushed him out of the way in the closing laps of Saturday’s Xfinity Series race to claim the win.

The race’s culmination was a two-lap dash between the JR Motorsports teammates. Zilisch led the field on the final restart and appeared set to claim yet another victory this year. But as the green flag flew, van Gisbergen forced a move down the inside and pushed Zilisch wide to take the lead. The youngster’s fightback proved futile as the Supercars champion took the checkered flag.

Opinions about how van Gisbergen’s move wasn’t fair have since surfaced. But Zilisch cleared the air from his perspective to veteran reporter Jeff Gluck. “I wouldn’t consider it dirty at all,” he said. “I could have just done a better job keeping leverage, but I let him get a nose ahead of me, and at that point, it’s his corner and he can do what he wants to.”

Zilisch had not raced against van Gisbergen before, so he wouldn’t have known what to expect. But he does now. He stressed that he would take the experience as a lesson and move on.

Zilisch added, “He’s also racing for a win, too. So by no means does he have to leave the room. I expected it, but I won’t expect it next time. So yeah, I’m not mad about it, but like I said, I just wish I could have it back.”

The restart that sealed the deal. pic.twitter.com/jfcI3HPtT8 — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) July 5, 2025

Zilisch impresses the fandom with his words

Even the most experienced drivers have trouble controlling their emotions after narrowly missing out on a race win. That is precisely why many fans were impressed with the poise that Zilisch displayed when speaking to the press immediately after finishing second.

One fan wrote on X, “Crazy. The kid is one of the few in either series that can go toe to toe with SVG. Honestly, think he was faster this race. Kid is a shoe.”

Another said, “That’s why I love his kid. Big fan.” Impressed by wordplay, one more added, “Kid’s as masterful with words as he is in a racecar.”

Kid’s as masterful with words as he is in a racecar — Nicely ist ein Geist (@NicelysLeagues) July 5, 2025

Yet another commented, “That’s what I would say too if my boss’s new favorite child fenced me for a win in the feeder series he shouldn’t be in. Very wise, Connor!”

Through his reaction to the incident, Zilisch appears to have gained a horde of new fans. While he had not expected van Gisbergen to shove him, his understanding that they were all racing for the win was largely appreciated.