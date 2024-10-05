“Not the Wisest Career Choice”: Kyle Larson Loses Major Strategist to Rival, Fans React

Although Kyle Larson’s initial foray into the Indy 500-Coca Cola 600 double-duty didn’t culminate in victory, there were moments during the famed open-wheeled race when he showcased his talent behind the wheel of a racecar. But even those glimpses of success in racing aren’t just a matter of individual effort; it involves a concerted effort from engineers and crew to tune a car to the optimal speed for the track.

Recently, however, Larson and Hendrick Motorsports experienced a setback when strategist Brian Campe departed for Jimmie Johnson’s Legacy Motor Club, as FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass reported.

Campe, who had stints with four different teams, returned to Hendrick Motorsports in 2021 as the Director of Performance Development before taking up the mantle of Technical Director. Earlier this year, he also served as Larson’s strategist at Arrow McLaren SP for the 2024 Indy 500, during Larson’s ambitious attempt to conquer 1100 total miles of racing on the same day.

Campe was embedded with Arrow McLaren as the #17 race strategist for two weeks. He admired Larson for his versatility across different racing formats, remarking that adapting to different racing aspects with Larson “has been the easiest part.”

Brian Campe has left Hendrick and will be technical director at Legacy. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) October 4, 2024

However, his departure sparked a whirlwind of reactions among fans. One skeptic doubted the wisdom of Campe’s decision to leave a team like HMS and a driver like Larson, “Probably not the wisest career choice.” Another, lamenting his departure from the Elk Grove, California native’s side, exclaimed, “leaving god for mid is insane work.”

Some were blunt in their disapproval, with one fan calling it a foolish move, “Well that was dumb.” Echoing this sentiment, another fan criticized, “So Brian is a Dumbass I think Jimmy Johnson should leave Legacy I definitely think Eric Jones will never have a good season either Who else does that leave there Nobody with a Damn.”

Kyle Larson to attempt 2025 Indy 500, will prioritize NASCAR this ti me aro und

The #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver became the fifth driver in stock car racing history to attempt the double after John Andretti, Tony Stewart, Robby Gordon, and Kurt Busch. The 32-year-old faced challenges in doing so this year due to weather affecting both events to varied extents.

Opting to remain at The Brickyard instead of racing to compete in the Coca-Cola 600, which had already started, Larson missed the Charlotte race entirely due to simultaneous weather disruptions, resulting in no points awarded for the event.

Following the decision to prioritize the Indy 500 over one of NASCAR’s crown jewel races, the governance hesitated before granting Larson a waiver for the same event. However, Larson has clarified his intentions this time around, with a firm commitment to the Coca-Cola 600 come 2025.

“NASCAR knows he’ll be at the 600. We don’t want to spot Reddick another entire race,” stated Rick Hendrick during a press briefing. He also mentioned that Tony Kanaan, Arrow McLaren SP’s sporting director, would step in for Larson at Indy should Larson need to depart for Charlotte.

For now, Larson is gearing up for Talladega Superspeedway, having secured his advancement to the top 12 by winning the third race of the Round of 16.