Jerry Manuel Explains How Michael Jordan Changed the Landscape of Baseball Forever

Michael Jordan created a hype around the NBA that became global and had an impact on the sport that perhaps no one has recreated to date. His rise to stardom drastically shaped the culture of pro basketball, and, well, baseball as well.

Before Jordan became a force to be reckoned with in the NBA, tall athletes used to be a staple of baseball. But his ascension created such popularity around the game that young players started to drift away from America’s pastime and more toward the sport of the future.

It’s not that there are no tall baseball talents. It’s just that the path to success has shown that basketball, or even football, is a much better option for them. This is all according to baseball legend Jerry Manuel.

The former Mets head coach was a recent guest on the All The Smoke podcast and spoke about his efforts at trying to woo baseball culture back into the community. He pinpointed Jordan as a major reason that some of that culture was lost in the first place.

“The evolution of Michael Jordan changed the landscape in our culture. And you know it’s ironic that he went to try to play. That had a lot to do with it, because we stopped getting the 6’4,” the 6’7,” the 6’6″ baseball player, which was evolving,” stated Manuel.

It’s a solid argument. While there isn’t data to back this claim up, one must remember how famous MJ truly was during the Bulls dynasty. He couldn’t go anywhere. The level of success he achieved for the Windy City and the NBA in general will never be matched, only attempted. Utter the term professional basketball, and even non-fans will name-drop the Space Jam phenomenon.

That’s why Manuel is trying his best to spread awareness. The MLB has been on an upswing after a red-hot World Series between the Dodgers and the Blue Jays. “That’s what I’m trying to do. I’m trying to get us back there,” stated the ex-Marlins player.

“The culture. Like I said earlier, this was at one point a pillar in our community. It’s not that no more. It’s basketball, it’s football, then maybe soccer now? Then baseball,” he added.

And as Manuel stated, the irony of it all circles back to Jordan himself. The very athlete whose dominance helped pull a generation of tall, gifted kids toward basketball is the same one who famously stepped away from the NBA to chase professional baseball before returning to reclaim his throne.

Jordan’s brief detour to the diamond didn’t reverse the cultural shift he inspired, but it underscored just how powerful his influence was across sports. His legacy didn’t just redefine basketball excellence; it reshaped the athletic pipeline altogether. It’s just another example of the worldwide influence His Airness had.