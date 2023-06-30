Million Dollar Pledge Involving Christopher Bell Proves How NASCAR Impacts America in More Ways Than One

For all the racing, money, sponsorships, and fan experiences, the one thing that makes NASCAR the true American sport is the community. Giving back to the community is something that the sport has been doing and still does in a manner other sports rarely do. This weekend, as Chicago prepares itself for the first Street Race in NASCAR history, there will be yet another example of the drivers and teams doing their bit to make the world a better place. This time it is because of Christopher Bell.

If the Joe Gibbs Racing driver wins, CRAFTSMAN has pledged to donate $1 Million to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals through the Ace Hardware Foundation.

Christopher Bell has a Million reasons to win in Chicago

Joe Gibbs Racing shared about the program on Twitter. In a touching video also featuring the ten children serving as honorary pit crew members to Christopher Bell in Chicago, Bell narrated, “This year I get to bring Racing for a Miracle to Chicago and represent Lurie Children’s Hospital. The hand-colored stars show the stories of 10 children who will be honorary crew members this weekend. This is the 17th year CRAFTSMAN and Ace Hardware Foundation have teamed up in this program. Their goal is to raise awareness for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals through the Racing for a Miracle program. If I win, CRAFTSMAN has pledged to donate $1 Million to the cause. Who wouldn’t cheer for this scheme?”

As per the website, the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals raises funds for 170 children’s hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each across the US and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids’ and families’ minds at ease during difficult hospital stays, and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services.

Christopher Bell on his on-track performance in the 2023 season

The 2023 Cup Series season has been a tale of two halves so far for Christopher Bell. The first eight races saw Bell picking up one victory and four top-fives, while the next nine outings saw zero top-fives for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver.

After a seventh-place finish at Nashville last week, Bell said, “We had a great start to the season and then a terrible stretch of races the last couple months, so, between Sonoma and here seems like we’re getting it turned around a little bit..”

Asked if his team had a missing ingredient, Bell said, “Well we had it early on in the year and kind of got it away from us a little bit, so I think we’ll be able to find it.”