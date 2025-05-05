MLB Legend Chipper Jones Clears Stance Around Joey Logano Feud With Classy Post After Texas After Logano won at Texas

One week after calling out Joey Logano on social media for a profanity-laced rant during the race at Talladega, MLB legend Chipper Jones gave credit where it was due, congratulating Logano for Sunday’s win at Texas.

Jones again took to social media with a much more positive note, saying, “Congratulations to @JoeyLogano. A HOF driver with a masterful win. This is what NASCAR fans expect from you. Hard charging wins and gracious top 5s and 10s. Well done!”

Logano captured his second career Cup win at the 1.5-mile Fort Worth, Texas high-speed oval, one week after the ‘Dega debacle in which he called out Team Penske teammate Austin Cindric over the team radio.

Cindric had backed off trying to help Logano from winning Stage 2 because he feared he would have wrecked Logano, himself and others. Ironically, Cindric would eventually go on to win the race.

Here’s what Logano had to say last Sunday over his team radio. “Way to go Austin, way to go, you dumb f**k, way to f***ing go. What a stupid s**t. You just gave it to him. Gave a Toyota a stage win. Nice job. Way to go. What a dumba**. Put that in the book again.”

Meanwhile, Logano’s bad day got even worse at ‘Dega when, after initially finishing fifth, he was disqualified for an illegal spoiler violation.

But despite Jones’ mea culpa of sorts after Logano’s Texas win, some fans still took Jones to task for last week’s criticism of Logano.

“You back peddling after all that noise last week, Joey 3x will be a HOFer and he’s great with fans,” tweeted @HollywoodToddM.

To which Jones, an admitted Chase Elliott fan, replied, “Backpedaling? No. Appreciating a great race and sportsmanship. HOFers are always held to a higher standard and should be.”

Logano had not responded to Jones’ congratulating him at press time Sunday night. Regardless, it’s funny and intriguing to see how the tables keep turning in this social media saga.

