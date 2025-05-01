mobile app bar

“He’s Trying to Be Relevant Still”: Joey Logano Fires Back at Chipper Jones After MLB Superstar’s Critical Words for Team Penske Driver After Talladega

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

Chipper Jones (L) and Joey Logano (R)

Chipper Jones (L) and Joey Logano (R) | Credit: Imagn

Joey Logano continues to refuse to accept blame for calling out teammate Austin Cindric in a profanity-laced outburst during last Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Talladega.

During media day on Tuesday for the May 18 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, the defending and three-time Cup champion deflected from making an apology and rather criticized former Atlanta Braves star Chipper Jones.

For those of you who may have missed it, Jones on Sunday criticized Logano on social media for the latter’s verbal assault against Cindric, saying in part while referring to Cindric, “Good teammates are hard to come by, Boss! Remember that one of urs MFed u on national TV, when in all actuality, u did everything possible to keep from wrecking him.”

So what did Logano have to say in turn on Tuesday?

He called out Jones – although Logano’s own words could very easily have described himself. “I’m surprised that a professional athlete would act in that manner, because he’s been through it,” Logano said.

“I say it all the time, I’m very careful to form an opinion on an athlete by their emotions or the way they play the game because I know from being in that position, when there’s that much on the line in a competitive environment, you act a certain way because you’re out there to win and you have to be able to shut that off,” he added.

Logano then took another swipe at Jones – with a few more verbal backhand digs at Jones’ character and what Logano believed may have been the real reason Jones spoke out.

“I would have assumed that him being the athlete he is and was, that he’d understand that and not mouth off on social media like someone who’s never played a sport,” Logano said. “It’s surprising to me. All I can think is he’s just trying to be relevant still or something like that. I don’t really know exactly why. I’ve never met him. I don’t have a reason not to dislike him, outside of now.”

Here’s what set Jones off

Joey Logano initially took off on Cindric after Cindric failed to help him beat Bubba Wallace to win Stage 2 of Sunday’s race. The fact that Cindric backed off so as not to wreck his teammate seemed to be lost – and continues to be lost – on Logano.

Logano also refused to address Jones’ criticism that he failed to congratulate Cindric for winning the race.

“Couldn’t even congratulate @AustinCindric in the post race! #teamplayer At least he mentioned being selfish in the interview,” Jones wrote as a result.

But that’s okay, maybe Logano couldn’t find anything to justify a good comeback to Jones. Try as he may, Logano just can’t seem to find a way – or in this case, the right words – to stand up for how he chastised Cindric.

But Jones, an admitted Chase Elliott fan, will forever be remembered for getting in the last word – and laugh – in the whole episode as about an hour or so after the race was completed, Logano was disqualified for an illegal spoiler, leaving him with a last-place finish.

“My day just keeps getting better,” Jones joyously reacted to the same.

And while Austin Cindric’s win virtually earned him an automatic berth in the Cup playoffs, Joey Logano remains winless and with just one top-10 finish thus far.

