“Mom Is Still Fighting Every Day”: Kevin Harvick’s Crew Chief Rodney Childers Gives Update on Mother’s Condition

Last week, Kevin Harvick and Stewart-Haas Racing were dealt terrible news when crew chief Rodney Childers gave a sad update. Unfortunately for Childers, he was set to miss the race at Watkins Glen after a family emergency involving his mother came to light. It was reported that his heart had suddenly stopped and she had been admitted to the intensive care unit.

Now as we are headed to Daytona this weekend, Childers posted an update, mentioning how he would be returning for the race. In an emotional message, the crew chief mentioned how hard it had been to leave his mother at this point in time, but that it was what his mother would have wanted him to do.

Rodney Childers shares health update on her mother



In the message Childers shared, he mentioned, “It’s been an extremely long week, and it was tough to leave this morning. Mom is still fighting every day but it’s been maybe more of a struggle than what I pictured in my head.”

“She has some great doctors and they say it’s going to be a long process that could be days or could take weeks to get her off the ventilator. I really appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers over the last 5 days. We will take all we can get. Going to Daytona and racing is what she would want me to do..”

This update comes just before Daytona and after the Watkins Glen race, which Childers missed to be with his mother. The win for William Byron at the Glen ensured that Kevin Harvick is through to the playoffs, something that was under increasing jeopardy after Michael McDowell’s win at Indiana.

Childers and Kevin Harvick will try for a win in his final race at Daytona



The Stewart Haas Racing driver is scheduled to retire at the end of the season, with Josh Berry taking over from next year. Of course, Harvick would love to enjoy his final season in the sport capturing his second championship. Admittedly, with how the season has progressed, that looks unlikely at this point.

It would not be easy for Childress to be at Daytona and not be near his mother at this moment. But his fans, team, and everyone within the NASCAR community would be there supporting the iconic crew chief throughout this moment. Hopefully, everything will be fine soon enough and the team will seek to enter the playoffs on a high and get a win at Daytona.