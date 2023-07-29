Monkeys and Pigs? Animals That Pet-Lover Tony Stewart Brought to the NASCAR Track

When most people say that they love animals and have pets, what do you imagine them having as pets? Dogs? Cats? But definitely not a monkey right? Well, ask Tony Stewart that same question and you will know. Over the years Smoke has had rather unusual pets, at times also bringing them to the race track.

In a recent video shared by Stewart Haas Racing, two of Smoke’s unusual pets were spoken about. One of them was a pig, and the other was a monkey. Meanwhile, he has also had a German Shepard dog named Max, and at times brought along Tonkinese cats and other small dogs as well.

Tony Stewart’s love for animals is at another level



The video narration posted on social media went, “Most people know that Tony Stewart loves animals. But what you might not know is that he’s had some unusual pets. At one point Tony owned a pet monkey named Mojo. Mojo would sometimes to travel to the track with Smoke. But the monkey business eventually got to be too much. And Mojo was donated to the monkey exhibit in the Louisville Zoo.”

“Tony also had a famous pet pig named Porkchop. The two developed a close relationship leading to Tony taking Porkchop around with him. This pet pig became famous on social media and he would even go on to share a bed with Smoke. Even if he had a habit of hogging… This passion for animals is still present today.”

Stewart has a charitable organization that takes care of at-risk animals



The Tony Stewart Foundation is an organization that Smoke set up back in 2003. As per the website, the Foundation takes care of injured racing drivers and their families, children with life-threatening illnesses, or living with physical disabilities. The three-time Cup Series champion also works with organizations that take care of endangered, at-risk, abused, and abandoned animals.

His foundation works with several grant partners, such as the Children’s craniofacial association, therapy animals of Utah, wheelchairs 4 Kids, national mill dog rescue, and several other organizations. Over the years, Stewart’s foundation has changed several lives and has donated more than $7 million across 100s of grant partners.