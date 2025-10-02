Carson Hocevar Clears Biggest Misconception Around His NASCAR Work Ethic

Carson Hocevar has been one of the most talked-about young drivers in NASCAR after Connor Zilisch. His rise began in the Truck Series, where fans argued he deserved a Cup shot. Once that came, his aggressive style became the lightning rod. Many assumed that would be his biggest misconception, yet when asked recently, Hocevar revealed people often misjudge his work ethic.

Appearing on Jeff Gluck’s 12 Questions segment, the Spire Motorsports driver admitted, “I think the consensus is, ‘He doesn’t try. He doesn’t put in any effort. He just shows up.’ I feel like I do (try). I’ve been alive for 22 years, and I’ve been analyzing racing since I was 4.”

Hocevar recalled sitting on the kitchen counter while his mother read off pylons from the television, moving diecasts around to create his own scoring tower. He watched races at Kalamazoo and Berlin, questioning decisions like, “Why didn’t you go to the top? Why didn’t you slide here?”

That instinct carried into Cup, where he still dissects his own mistakes. For him, the years of study allow him to “show up blind,” though in reality, he leans on two decades of mental preparation. The key now, he insists, is staying open-minded to how the car feels and letting the race dictate the rest.

To outsiders, his methods may seem unorthodox. Many believe he lacks seriousness, but Hocevar insists he runs races in his head constantly, walking, driving, or daydreaming. That mental simulation, he argues, is more effective than poring over film.

He pointed to his 2022 Truck Series pole at Sonoma, where he lacked service on the plane and couldn’t watch footage. Instead, he visualized the race for two hours. The ideas clicked, and he won the pole. That moment cemented visualization as his tool of choice.

As he put it, “I don’t care what people think or say unless they’re in this hauler with me, but I think that translates to ‘I don’t care how I finish or how I run or putting in any effort or any work or looking at data.'”

For him, avoiding data is less lazy than preserving instinct. In a way, his process is no different than Kyle Larson improving in Cup through sprint car reps, just a different path to the same end.

Hocevar may not fit the mold of conventional preparation, but in his eyes, that individuality is his edge.