“Most Patriotic Sports Group in the World”: Kurt Busch Hails NASCAR Aspect of Giving Back to Society

Kurt Busch retired from racing in 2023 following a whirlwind of a career that saw him ride many highs and lows. Currently associated with the development of 23XI Racing, he spends a major part of his time organizing charitable efforts such as Window of Hope. The latest of such ventures that the 2004 champion has undertaken is one with the Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix) and he couldn’t be more happy with the NASCAR fandom for supporting him in it.

His partnership with the foundation comes in collaboration with NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports and it will see him promote the foundation over the course of the 2024 season at various venues. Talking about it in the Daytona 500 pre-race interview, he said, “I believe our group is the most patriotic sports group in the world with the way we see different activations or different pageantry before the Race. There’s so much respect that you see from our NASCAR community.”

Busch’s appearances at the tracks will be alongside active military and veterans. His show of support comes in the path of a long-term advocate of Vet Tix and a donor of numerous NASCAR tickets over the years. He said at the time of the partnership announcement, “To all that have served and are currently serving, I want to thank you, and commemorate your service with tickets to every NASCAR race.”

What is Vet Tix and how does it support military veterans?

Vet Tix, a non-profit organization, provides free tickets to sporting events, concerts, and the like to serving military, veterans, and the families of those killed in duty. Since 2008, it has given out over 20 million such tickets to over 1.8 million members. The organization’s current head is U.S. Navy Veteran, Michael A. Focareto III.

He said of Busch’s involvement with the cause, “Vet Tix is honored to continue to partner with Kurt Busch and NASCAR tracks to support our members of the military, veterans, and their families by creating memories and sending them to races through this enduring partnership.”

Busch had previously joined hands with the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2023 to support Veterans Bridge Home, a local non-profit that aids military veterans from public networks. His participation helped raise over $4,000. The Kurt Busch Foundation through which the former driver funnels his activities was one of the recipients of the Motorsports Hall of Fame’s 2023 Kickin’ Doorz Down Philanthropist of the Year award.