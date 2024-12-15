“Moving from Australia to America…”: Shane van Gisbergen Underlines Struggles Ahead of Full-Time Cup Season

After a storied career in Supercars, Shane van Gisbergen moved to the United States of America with his girlfriend to expand his horizons and reach a broader audience in NASCAR. The opportunity came to him when Trackhouse Racing offered him a full-time seat following his victory in his Cup Series debut at the 2023 Chicago Street Race.

Advertisement

However, the transition has proven to be anything but smooth. Speaking about the challenges of relocating, SVG shared his perspective, saying, “It’s not easy. Even now, I’m a lot older, but moving from Australia to America — being across the other side of the world from your family and friends — it’s difficult,” said the New Zealand native.

In a generous gesture, Dale Earnhardt Jr. had even offered to rent out one of his properties to help him settle. But despite such support, adjusting to a new country is no small feat and comes with its own hurdles.

Discussing his move to stock car racing, SVG shared insights from his perspective, saying “It’s been such a challenge and a big refresh for me. Some aspects of it have been a struggle, especially on the ovals, but that’s what guys grew up doing here. NASCAR also has a really hectic schedule, but I love it.”

Beginning in motocross, quarter midgets, and karts, and competing in championships like Formula First, New Zealand Formula Ford, and Toyota Racing between 1998 and 2007, he eventually turned to the Supercars Championship in Australia where he grabbed three driver titles in 2016, 2021, and 2022, alongside an impressive 80 wins and 46 pole positions.

After making headlines with a stunning debut victory in NASCAR in 2023, van Gisbergen competed in the Xfinity Series in 2024, finishing P12 in the standings. Beginning in 2025, he will take on a full-time role in the NASCAR Cup Series, driving the #88 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing.

SVG confessed to taking advice from former NASCAR veterans

Shane van Gisbergen secured three Xfinity Series wins this season, all on road courses. His best performance on an oval came at Martinsville, where he climbed from a P29 starting position to finish P12. Despite showing steady improvement, SVG has faced challenges adapting to oval racing and the nuances of the Xfinity Series car. Speaking about the difficulty of ovals, he remarked,

“The ovals are very, very, very difficult. But I feel like I’m getting better and better, finishing the races with straight cars and starting to get more and more competitive. Road courses are (my) strength, but I don’t know if ovals are a weakness.”

To bridge the gap, SVG has sought guidance from NASCAR veterans like Marcos Ambrose and Kevin Harvick, whose advice has bolstered his confidence ahead of his full-time move to the Cup Series.

He shared, “All of the drivers have been pretty friendly. You can’t not be friendly because you race each other every week. The cars are very different to what I’m used to, but hopefully the Cup car will suit me better. I’ve just got to be patient and not try to force things. The results will come once I get comfortable, but I’m definitely ready to go.”

In 2024, SVG competed in 12 Cup Series races, with his best result being a second-place finish at Watkins Glen. With the upcoming season, fans can expect the same levels of domination from the Kiwi during such events.