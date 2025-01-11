“My Dad Asked Him to Send a Picture”: Corey’s Dad Shares Hilarious Jeff Gordon ‘Scam’ Story After HMS Driver Contract

May 9, 2021; Darlington, South Carolina, USA; Fox Sports analyst and former NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon walks on pit road prior to the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

19-year-old dirt racing prodigy from Kyle Larson’s High Limit Sprint Car Racing Series, Corey Day, has inked a deal with the most victorious team in the NASCAR Cup Series. In the 2025 season, he will take the wheel for 30 pavement races across its affiliate teams. Although he won’t compete in the Cup Series, Day’s schedule includes starts in the NASCAR Xfinity, Craftsman Truck, ARCA Series, and Trans AM Series.

While that news in itself is a big deal, the backstory of how this unfolded is rather amusing. Speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR about the initial contact from Jeff Gordon, Day recounted:

“I think Jeff had my dad’s number somehow or got it from John or something like that. He actually sent my dad a text, this is late 2023, and asked if… said it’s Jeff Gordon, he asked if I would be interested in running some stock car stuff.”

Skeptical that it was genuinely Jeff Gordon on the line, Day explained, “And my dad and I were both like… is this really Jeff Gordon? We were kind of we’re unsure. So, my dad asked him to send a picture of himself to make sure it was a real Jeff Gordon that wasn’t a scam, and sharing up it was and the rest is history.”

Asking @JeffGordonWeb to send a photo of himself to prove he wasn't being punked? This @corey_day_ story of how he got hooked up with @TeamHendrick almost sounds fake 😂 More → https://t.co/MKhd9eLpQA pic.twitter.com/IQApWU5bnE — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) January 10, 2025

Meanwhile, Gordon, reflecting on the entire exchange, took to his official X handles to share his relief, noting, “We’re just glad you picked up the phone!”

Last season, Day made his NASCAR debut with four races in the Truck series at Bristol. This season, he has expanded his calendar to include eight truck races and four in the ARCA Menards Series. His journey in the Truck Series is set to start in Las Vegas come March and will wrap up at Darlington Raceway in August 2025.

Why does Larson champion Day?

Larson has been an outspoken supporter of Corey, lavishing praise on the young driver for his adaptability across various scenarios and machinery, much like Kyle is celebrated for. Throughout 2024, Larson took to multiple platforms to discuss their strikingly similar driving styles.

On SiriusXM NASCAR, Larson remarked, “He’s definitely, in my opinion, of guys who haven’t made it to the three series of NASCAR yet, he’s definitely the best prospect out there. I definitely endorsed him for sure because I’ve gotten the chance to race with him and see how good he is. He’s probably the only one that I feel that I’ve raced with that looks like me almost.”

Larson highlighted that Day possesses a similar versatility as Larson himself in his driving style, able to jump into any vehicle and swiftly master it.

At such a young age, Day has already distinguished himself, earning the title of Chili Bowl Rookie of the Year in 2022. His track record includes victories in the World of Outlaws and the High Limit sprint car series, along with a win at the Turkey Night Grand Prix midget car race in November.

In 2024, he raced full-time in the High Limit Series and participated in select World of Outlaws events, amassing 10 wins, 25 top-five finishes, and 44 top-10s across 73 starts.

Additionally, his win in the 2023 King of the West 410 NARC championship further substantiates Larson’s high regard for him.