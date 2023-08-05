NASCAR 101 – Haulers, How Often They Have to Be Replaced, and Their Important Role in the Sport

Mar 20, 2022; Hampton, Georgia, USA; Crew members load the car of NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Cindric into the hauler after crashing out of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR Haulers have long been the preferred mode of logistics for teams to haul their cargo and cars around the country. Throughout the years these iconic custom-liveried master machines have made sure that the cars and equipment have made it to the next race track always on time. But at the end of the day, every machine needs refurbishment or replacement, right?

So how long does one of these metal beasts last? How often do they have to be replaced? Is it just the trailers or are they replaced with their tractors as well? There have been several such questions regarding this important piece of every NASCAR team’s puzzle.

Thankfully, the Joe Gibbs Racing team recently launched a Youtube Short, answering all those burning questions at last.

How long do these NASCAR haulers last?



According to the video, the speaker narrated, “So how often do our NASCAR haulers have to be replaced? The #54 trailer was replaced in 2019, and the #11 hauler was replaced in 2020. We actually had a move-in day, where everything was swapped from the old hauler to the new one.”

“The tractors had been leased and replaced every couple of years, but these were bought in 2020 and should last a long time. The #19 and #20 trailers were built in 2014 and will likely be replaced somewhat soon. Tractors and trailers are replaced every about 10 to 15 years.”

As per the video, Hamlin and Ty Gibbs’s trailers are the fresh one’s in the JGR garage. Although Gibbs getting a recent one may have been the hauler refitted after Kyle Busch left the team. Meanwhile, the ones belonging to Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr are the oldest haulers of the lot.

So aside from serving as a major logistical support system what else purpose does this hauler serve for a NASCAR team?

What purpose do these haulers serve?



So do these haulers only transport the cars for each driver to the next racing location or is there more to it? Well, as per a dated article from AutoEvolution, these haulers can often be configured to carry up to four cars at once, serving as the primary mode of transportation of the racecars.

Moreover, they are not just transporters for cars, they can also haul around an entire workshop and machinery required for the cars once they reach the circuit. Additionally, once all the equipment has been taken out, it can serve as the makeshift conference room or team headquarters for the personnel and at times the drivers as well.

The haulers came into existence out of pure necessity. Back in the 60s, most American racing venues were not well equipped with the tools required to work the pits. Therefore teams had to carry their own wherever they went.

Also with the several technological changes in the sport have also resulted in an increase in the amount of spare parts required by the teams. Hence, greater storage options such as double-decker haulers came into existence. Over time, these things have become part and parcel of every NASCAR team’s basic operations throughout each and every NASCAR season.