Clint Bowyer Trolls NASCAR-NFL Rival Jeff Gordon Post Chiefs’ Super Bowl Win

Nov. 21, 2010 – Miami, Florida, United States of America – Sprint Cup Series driver Jeff Gordon 24 chats with Sprint Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer 33 before the Nascar Sprint Cup Series Championships Ford 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Miami,. The race was won by Sprint Cup Series driver Carl Edwards 99, while the Sprint Cup Champion for the record 5th time is Sprint Cup Series driver Jimmie Johnson 48. – ZUMAx71

There aren’t many names in NASCAR who are as passionate about their support for their favorite NFL team as Clint Bowyer is with his unflinching, unending love for the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s true and common knowledge that Bowyer’s love for the Chiefs knows no bounds, and that was even more so the case after the recent Super Bowl result, after which Bowyer took a swipe at former NASCAR rival Jeff Gordon.

Advertisement

Just like Bowyer, Gordon too is a big fan of the NFL. Although in Gordon’s case, his favorite team is the San Francisco 49ers, the team that was against the Chiefs. So Gordon, a past rival of Bowyer in NASCAR, was up against his old rival as a supporter in the biggest game of the year in American Football.

Of course, the Chiefs ended up victorious against the 49ers, with a final score of 22-25 in their favor. It goes without saying that Clint Bowyer didn’t miss the opportunity to make fun of Jeff Gordon, who was also present in attendance to support his team.

Advertisement

“Met these random people while I was rooting for my favorite team… @Chiefs Can you believe @JeffGordonWeb actually thought he was going to beat us?!?! ,” Bowyer wrote as the caption to a picture in which Post Malone, yes, that guy, is also there.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClintBowyer/status/1756916757166756200?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Before Jeff Gordon at Super Bowl, Clint Bowyer pulled Kyle Larson’s leg

One other name from the Hendrick Motorsports camp, who is a big fan of the 49ers, is Kyle Larson. And recently, Clint Bowyer and Yung Money also locked horns, rather hilariously because of their respective allegiances when it comes to football teams.

Right before the 49ers made a comeback to secure their spot in the Super Bowl, Bowyer trolled Larson and his team in a group chat. “Next year Kyle,” he wrote not once but twice to rub into Larson’s wounds during the game.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KyleLarsonRacin/status/1751802295459946808?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

However, the 49ers did make the comeback and Larson got the final word in that conversation. He posted a screen recording of the group chat on his X platform with a single but apt emoji as the caption.

But then again, it was Clint Bowyer who ended up having the penultimate final word over not only Kyle Larson but also Jeff Gordon after Sunday night as the Chiefs defeated the 49ers and won the Super Bowl.