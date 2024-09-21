NASCAR 2024 Starting Lineup: Alex Bowman Leads HMS Domination During Bristol Qualifying

Alex Bowman, driver of the 48 Hendrick Motorsports Ally Chevrolet, holds the Chicago Street Race trophy after winning the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Circuit on July 07, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Ben Hsu/Icon Sportswire)

Winner of this year’s Chicago City Street Race, Alex Bowman has made his presence evident during the 2024 postseason as the #48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver will lead the field as the green flag drops at Bristol Motor Speedway this Sunday.

After what have been a challenging few seasons for the #48 crew and driver, the 31-year-old will be seen heading a dominant performance by Hendrick Motorsports ahead of the final event of the Round of 16 this weekend.

Rick Hendrick’s racing outfit managed to lock out the top three spots during Saturday’s qualifying session with Kyle Larson and William Byron starting the upcoming 500-mile-long race in P2 and P3 respectively.

IT'S A HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 1-2-3 IN QUALIFYING! Alex Bowman wins the pole for Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol. pic.twitter.com/OhVaNIimLv — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 20, 2024

While Chase Elliott only managed to qualify in P10 ahead of the 2024 Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Martin Truex Jr. qualified in P4 while Chase Briscoe rounded off the top five.

Other notable playoff contenders such as Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski found themselves in P8 and P23, with the latter not having the best of sessions heading into ‘The Last Great Coliseum.’

Drivers such as Bubba Wallace and Carson Hocevar could be on course to play spoilsport for the postseason hopefuls come Sunday as both drivers’ efforts saw them credited with P11 and P7 starting positions for the 23XI Racing and Spire Motorsports drivers.

The starting lineup for the 2024 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The following is the full starting order of the drivers as NASCAR prepares to head into the Round of 12 post this weekend’s running at Bristol.

Row 1

1. Alex Bowman, #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2. Kyle Larson, #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 2

3. William Byron, #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4. Martin Truex Jr., #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 3

5. Chase Briscoe, #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

6. Christopher Bell, #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 4

7. Carson Hocevar, #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

8. Denny Hamlin, #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 5

9. Corey Lajoie, #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

10. Chase Elliott, #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 6

11. Bubba Wallace, #23 23XI Racing Toyota

12. Ross Chastain, #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Row 7

13. Ty Gibbs, #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

14. Ryan Preece, #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 8

15. Tyler Reddick, #45 23XI Racing Toyota

16. Noah Gragson, #10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 9

17. Chris Buescher, #17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

18. Michael McDowell, #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Row 10

19. AJ Allmendinger, #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

20. Joey Logano, #22 Team Penske Ford

Row 11

21. Daniel Hemric, #31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

22. Ryan Blaney, #12 Team Penske Ford

Row 12

23. Brad Keselowski, #6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

24. Todd Gilliland, #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Row 13

25. Josh Berry, #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

26. Justin Haley, #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Row 14

27. Austin Cindric, #2 Team Penske Ford

28. John Hunter Nemechek, #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Row 15

29. Kyle Busch, #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

30. Austin Dillon, #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Row 16

31. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

32. Erik Jones, #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Row 17

33. Zane Smith, #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

34. Harrison Burton, #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Row 18

35. Daniel Suarez, #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

36. Kaz Grala, #15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Row 19

37. Josh Bilicki, #66 Power Source Ford

The 500-mile-long event goes live this Sunday, September 21, 2024 at 7:00 pm ET.