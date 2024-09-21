NASCAR 2024 Starting Lineup: Alex Bowman Leads HMS Domination During Bristol Qualifying

Winner of this year’s Chicago City Street Race, Alex Bowman has made his presence evident during the 2024 postseason as the #48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver will lead the field as the green flag drops at Bristol Motor Speedway this Sunday.
After what have been a challenging few seasons for the #48 crew and driver, the 31-year-old will be seen heading a dominant performance by Hendrick Motorsports ahead of the final event of the Round of 16 this weekend.
Rick Hendrick’s racing outfit managed to lock out the top three spots during Saturday’s qualifying session with Kyle Larson and William Byron starting the upcoming 500-mile-long race in P2 and P3 respectively.
IT'S A HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 1-2-3 IN QUALIFYING!
Alex Bowman wins the pole for Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol. pic.twitter.com/OhVaNIimLv
— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 20, 2024
While Chase Elliott only managed to qualify in P10 ahead of the 2024 Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Martin Truex Jr. qualified in P4 while Chase Briscoe rounded off the top five.
Other notable playoff contenders such as Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski found themselves in P8 and P23, with the latter not having the best of sessions heading into ‘The Last Great Coliseum.’
Drivers such as Bubba Wallace and Carson Hocevar could be on course to play spoilsport for the postseason hopefuls come Sunday as both drivers’ efforts saw them credited with P11 and P7 starting positions for the 23XI Racing and Spire Motorsports drivers.
The starting lineup for the 2024 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway
The following is the full starting order of the drivers as NASCAR prepares to head into the Round of 12 post this weekend’s running at Bristol.
Row 1
1. Alex Bowman, #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2. Kyle Larson, #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 2
3. William Byron, #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4. Martin Truex Jr., #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Row 3
5. Chase Briscoe, #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
6. Christopher Bell, #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Row 4
7. Carson Hocevar, #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8. Denny Hamlin, #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Row 5
9. Corey Lajoie, #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
10. Chase Elliott, #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 6
11. Bubba Wallace, #23 23XI Racing Toyota
12. Ross Chastain, #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Row 7
13. Ty Gibbs, #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
14. Ryan Preece, #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 8
15. Tyler Reddick, #45 23XI Racing Toyota
16. Noah Gragson, #10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 9
17. Chris Buescher, #17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
18. Michael McDowell, #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Row 10
19. AJ Allmendinger, #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
20. Joey Logano, #22 Team Penske Ford
Row 11
21. Daniel Hemric, #31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
22. Ryan Blaney, #12 Team Penske Ford
Row 12
23. Brad Keselowski, #6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
24. Todd Gilliland, #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Row 13
25. Josh Berry, #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
26. Justin Haley, #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Row 14
27. Austin Cindric, #2 Team Penske Ford
28. John Hunter Nemechek, #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Row 15
29. Kyle Busch, #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
30. Austin Dillon, #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Row 16
31. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
32. Erik Jones, #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Row 17
33. Zane Smith, #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
34. Harrison Burton, #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Row 18
35. Daniel Suarez, #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
36. Kaz Grala, #15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Row 19
37. Josh Bilicki, #66 Power Source Ford
The 500-mile-long event goes live this Sunday, September 21, 2024 at 7:00 pm ET.