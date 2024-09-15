NASCAR 2024: Xfinity Series Driver Standings After Mission 200 at The Glen

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International this Saturday saw a fantastic finish as debutant Connor Zilisch took the checkered flag in P1. The teenager is one of the hottest prospects in NASCAR right now and has managed to drive the point home further this weekend.

However, his win does not mean much in the grand scheme of things this season. He is not a full-time racer, thus he won’t be able to compete for the Xfinity Series title. For the ones that can, this race saw a lot of movement on the points table.

There is only one more race remaining in the regular season and Justin Allgaier seems to be the favorite to win the championship. He is 43 points ahead of second-placed Cole Custer and only needs 18 more points from the Bristol race to clinch the title.

Even if the two drivers are level on points, the #7 driver would win the title as he has more race victories to his name. The only way the #00 driver can win the title is by visiting victory lane at Bristol.

Xfinity driver points (Bristol to go): Hill-3w, vanGisbergen-3w, Allgaier-2w, CSmith-2w, Mayer-2w, Custer-1w, Love-1w, Herbst-1w, Allmendinger-pts, Creed-pts, Kligerman +85, SSmith +43, RSieg -43 pic.twitter.com/X8F5C3coD0 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) September 14, 2024

Allgaier also has the most playoff points out of anyone with 39 at the moment. Austin Hill is not too far behind with 25, followed by Chandler Smith with 23. These are some of the drivers considered favorites to challenge for the ultimate prize in the junior nationwide series.

There were not a lot of changes in the playoff picture as only Ryan Sieg can replace another driver in the top 12 unless there is a new winner at Bristol. Sieg is 43 points behind Sammy Smith, a tall yet achievable order.

As far as owner points go, Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s #7 JR Motorsports team leads the field with 901 points followed by the #20 Joe Gibbs Racing crew with 874. Stewart-Haas Racing’s #00 team sits in third place at the moment with 858 points and JGR’s #81 is in fourth with 839. It remains to be seen which team can bank the most points as the regular season draws to a close.

How do the regular season standings look after this Saturday’s event?

The updated drivers points standings after Connor Zilisch’s victory at Watkins Glen are as follows:

Justin Allgaier (901 points, 2 wins) Cole Custer (858 points, 1 win) Chandler Smith (839 points, 2 wins) Austin Hill (802 points, 3 wins) AJ Allmendinger (778 points, 0 wins) Sheldon Creed (764 points, 0 wins) Jesse Love (726 points, 1 win) Riley Herbst (724 points, 1 win) Parker Kligerman (704 points, 0 wins) Sammy Smith (662 points, 0 wins) Ryan Sieg (619 points, 0 wins) Shane van Gisbergen (606 points, 3 wins) Sam Mayer (566 points, 2 wins) Brandon Jones (514 points, 0 wins) Anthony Alfredo (482 points, 0 wins) Brennan Poole (431 points, 0 wins) Josh Williams (409 points, 0 wins) Parker Retzlaff (386 points, 0 wins) Leland Honeyman (385 points, 0 points) Jeb Burton (354 points, 0 points) Jeremy Clements (342 points, 0 wins) Ryan Ellis (330 points, 0 wins) Kyle Weatherman (326 points, 0 wins) Kyle Sieg (304 points, 0 wins) Matt DiBendetto (275 points, 0 wins) Aric Almirola (267 points, 1 win) Ryan Truex (261 points, 2 wins) Blaine Perkins (261 points, 0 wins) Carson Kvapil (217 points, 0 wins) Josh Bilicki (198 points, 0 wins) Hailie Deegan (174 points, 0 wins) Garrett Smithley (170 points, 0 wins) Austin Green (138 points, 0 wins) Patrick Emerling (120 points, 0 wins) Joey Gase (110 points, 0 wins) David Starr (105 points,0 wins) BJ McLeod (78 points, 0 wins) Joe Graf Jr (74 points, 0 wins) Jordan Anderson (71 points, 0 wins) Ed Jones (70 points, 0 wins) JJ Yeley (61 points, 0 wins) Connor Zilisch (58 points, 1 win)

With just one race to go in the regular season, things are looking good for Justin Allgaier. He has a comfortable lead at the top of the table and will be confident about going into Bristol and clinching the regular season championship trophy.

Meanwhile, the Cup Series prepares to kick off the second event of the Round of 16 this Sunday at the same venue.