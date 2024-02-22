NASCAR Betting Odds for Atlanta: Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano Lead Chase Elliott and Others

Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin make their way down the red carpet, Wednesday February 15, 2023 during NASCAR Media Day at Daytona International Speedway. Dtb Nascar Medioa Day 32

The contenders for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series championship will speed their way to the Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend following their heroics at the Daytona 500. The second superspeedway race in the calendar poses yet another amicable challenge and will be a big step ahead in the race for the title. With this importance in hindsight, NASCAR has unveiled who the current favorites are to win the Ambetter Health 400, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Joe Gibbs Racing superstar Denny Hamlin and Team Penske’s Joey Logano lead the way with odds of 10-1. Both these drivers have proved their valor on superspeedways plenty and will try raking in a win after missing out on the bullseye at Daytona.

With opening odds of 11-1, Ryan Blaney is expected to carry forward his momentum from the closing days of last year. Monday’s race proved to be a bitter pill for him to swallow, being one of the drivers caught in the 22-car collision in the final stage. Right up there alongside him are Christopher Bell and Brad Keselowski with the same odds.

Keselowski’s long winless drought extended to 93 races after the last race. The RFK Racing co-owner will be hoping to catch a break at Atlanta, a track he’s won at twice before.

Chase Elliott and William Byron stand next to the trio with odds of 12-1. Byron couldn’t have asked for a better beginning to his title run than the one he got. He will be hoping to keep the ball rolling for as long as he can.

Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch both are poised 14-1 to win the event. Larson is yet to find his way to the victory lane at the track, while Busch has already won here twice.

Rounding off the top 10 favorites is Martin Truex Jr. He holds one of the best average finish rates at the track and will hope to hit the ground running after finishing 15th on Monday.

Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano’s recent NASCAR dominance in Atlanta

Denny Hamlin’s best result at Atlanta in the Next-Gen car came in last year’s Ambetter Health 400 when he finished in 6th place. His second-best finish (14) came last July in the Quaker State 400.

Joey Logano has fared better than his counterpart with a victory in last year’s February race. He finished in 9th place the year before.

Both drivers have managed to find the victory lane once in their long careers at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Should the betting odds be a measure to go by, they could be adding on to their tallies on Sunday, February 25.