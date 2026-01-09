“You Have to Sign Him”: Mark Martin Was Responsible for Matt Kenseth’s Big Break in NASCAR

Mark Martin’s influence on NASCAR extends well beyond what he accomplished behind the wheel. While he carved out a Hall of Fame career in the sport’s top tier, he also carried weight as a trusted voice, never hesitating to offer thoughtful opinions when he believed the sport needed direction. That willingness surfaced again recently when Martin spoke out against NASCAR’s current playoff format.

He even launched a public poll on X to present data directly to officials, underscoring how many fans remain dissatisfied with the system and favor a return to a traditional points-based championship. Yet Martin’s impact reaches deeper than governance debates. He also played a quiet but decisive role in shaping careers, most notably by helping open the door for Matt Kenseth.

During a recent appearance on a Kenny Wallace Media podcast, Martin revisited how he first identified Kenseth’s potential during Wisconsin late model racing in the 1990s. What stood out was beyond just raw speed. He saw Kenseth’s ability to win across different cars and setups, a sign of strong technical understanding and adaptability. That combination convinced Martin he was looking at a driver worth staking his reputation on.

Martin recalled that after a 30-minute conversation with Kenseth at a 1994 Busch Series race at Talladega, he wasted no time making his case to Jack Roush. “I left there, went straight to Jack, and said, ‘Jack, you’ve got to sign this guy, Matt Kenseth. I know you don’t have a spot for him, but you have to sign him. You’ve got to,” Martin said.

He acknowledged that Roush did not always follow his advice, but on this occasion, the team owner listened. The result validated Martin’s conviction. Kenseth went on to deliver Roush his first NASCAR Cup Series championship. That moment carried extra meaning for Martin, who was also a co-owner of the car at the time.

“And man, I was not wrong. Matt Kenseth made me proud, and Matt brought Jack Roush his first Cup Series championship. I was proud of that and was also co-owner of the car. So that was kind of cool,” he continued.

Kenseth joined Roush Racing as a full-time driver in 2000 and remained with the organization through 2012, building a reputation as one of the sport’s most disciplined and intelligent competitors.

When Kenseth, the 2003 champion, was named the driver of the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford back in 2018, the veteran driver publicly referred to him as his “favorite driver of all time,” praising his talent, integrity, and racecraft.

That particular collaboration did not carry into the following season, but Kenseth’s career still had one more season. In 2020, he returned to NASCAR to take over the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet after Kyle Larson was removed from the seat.

That campaign marked Kenseth’s final full NASCAR season. He later made a handful of starts in the SRX Series during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, offering fans brief reminders of his precision behind the wheel.