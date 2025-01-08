Trackhouse Racing Owner Justin Marks Confirms Team’s Indy 500 Participation in Future, Stays Mum on Timeline

AUSTIN, TX – MARCH 25: Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks talks to the media before the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on March 25, 2023 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire)

Since its inception in May 2022, Justin Marks has consistently offered opportunities to international talents like Shane van Gisbergen through the Project 91 entry. For the 2025 season, he’s set to introduce an IndyCar luminary as SVG’s successor to the part-time entry.

Yet Marks’ vision for Project 91 extends beyond merely introducing international drivers as he’s also eyeing an entry into the famed Indianapolis 500.

Having ventured into MotoGP last year, Marks is now setting his sights on the iconic race at ‘The Brickyard’, the most prestigious event of the premier open-wheeled series in America. He discussed his aspirations and stated, “It’s certainly a dream of mine to have Trackhouse represented in that race. There are continuing discussions. It’s no small feat. It’s something that we’ve looked at as a company for a number of years.”

He further remarked, “I think when the time is right, we’ll take a real hard look at it. … I don’t think that the Trackhouse story will ever be complete without us competing in the world’s greatest open-wheel race.”

Marks emphasized that while Project 91 is pivotal for Trackhouse Racing, the team’s primary goal for the 2025 season is to expand to a three-charter operation with a strong playoff presence. Shane van Gisbergen will be seen at the helm of the third charter as the Kiwi driver makes his full-time debut in the Cup Series.

Who will drive the Project 91 car in 2025?

After skipping the 2024 season, Marks has revitalized the Project 91 program by enlisting four-time Indy 500 victor Helio Castroneves to compete in the upcoming Daytona 500 on February 16.

However, the event may be the singular occasion that the extra car is utilized in 2025, as the team’s primary objective is to acclimate the illustrious IndyCar champion to NASCAR while bridging the gap between the two series.

Castroneves will begin his preparations with a test session on January 16 at Talladega, getting ready for his NASCAR Cup debut. The test will be crucial, as NASCAR permits seasoned drivers to familiarize themselves with a Cup car ahead of race appearances.

Marks noted the remote chances of the Project 91 car competing post-Daytona. However, if it does return, it would likely make an appearance on a road course event rather than an oval given the familiarity of other motorsport drivers with the twists and turns of such a layout.

It remains to be seen how soon the stock car racing team can jump into the NTT IndyCar Series. A set timeline has not been revealed by the team’s owner, with details of the program yet to be decided.