mobile app bar

Brad Keselowski Explains How Nashville Superspeedway’s Concrete Surface Requires More “Discipline” Than Other Tracks

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski (6) during driver introductions for the NASCAR Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Apr 13, 2025; Bristol, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski (6) during driver introductions for the NASCAR Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

NASCAR Cup Series drivers race primarily on asphalt, with a few events held on concrete surfaces. In fact, of the 26 tracks that hold Cup races, just four have concrete racing surfaces: Bristol, Dover, Martinsville and Sunday’s host facility, Nashville Superspeedway.

While fans may think a track is a track, no matter the surface compound, drivers would disagree. Among those drivers who feels each of the four concrete tracks drives significantly different from their asphalt counterparts is veteran Brad Keselowski who is also co-owner of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.

Of Keselowski’s 36 career Cup wins, six have come on concrete tracks — although he has yet to reach Victory Lane at Nashville. In fact, he has yet to earn a top-10 finish in four prior starts there — something he hopes to change on Sunday.

“We have had some really good runs at Nashville (but just) haven’t been able to get the finish on the Cup side,” Keselowski said.

Even so, Nashville still holds a special place in Keselowski’s heart: he earned his first career win on any level of NASCAR competition: 2008 in an Xfinity Series race for Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JR Motorsports. In 10 overall Xfinity races at Nashville, Keselowski earned two wins and seven top-five finishes.

So, 17 years after his first career NASCAR win there, can the Michigan native achieve success again on Nashville’s concrete surface — and finally for the first time in the Cup Series?

“What I have always enjoyed about it is that the concrete is just really, really unforgiving and takes a lot of discipline,” Keselowski said. “When you get sideways the car is much more difficult to recover, generally. I just think it is a different type of racing than asphalt racing.”

While Keselowski has three career Cup wins on the concrete surface at Bristol, two at Martinsville — both essentially half-mile tracks — and one on the mile-long track at Dover, Nashville is the only concrete track over one mile in length at 1.333 miles.

“It is something different, interesting, that kind of breaks up the schedule a little bit,” Keselowski said. “We have to survive the restarts and bring speed. I think we can do both of those.”

A strong finish on Sunday imperative for Keselowski

Fate has not been favorable to Keselowski in the four previous Cup races at Nashville: Other than an 11th-place showing in 2023, his other three finishes have been 23rd or worse.

But he’s hoping he comes into Music City with momentum: his fifth place finish last Sunday in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte was his best showing thus far — and first top-10 — in 2025.

“It is an exciting time for us, outside of looking at where we are in the point standings,” said Keselowski, who is 32nd in the standings. Only the top 30 drivers at the end of the first 26 races are eligible for the playoffs.

“We need to build off of (the Charlotte momentum) and incrementally inch our way up to being able to win,” Keselowski said. “I think we are really close to that right now. Trying not to jump the shark on that is important. But last week was a really positive moment for us.”

He said the final run gave him confidence, noting they passed at least half a dozen cars, ran the fastest laps, and did a lot of positive things that made him feel they’re capable of winning.

Post Edited By:Abhishek Ramesh

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these