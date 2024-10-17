mobile app bar

“Proper American Nepotism”: Ty Gibbs to Own Taylor Gray’s 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Ride, Fans Chime In

Neha Dwivedi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“Proper American Nepotism”: Ty Gibbs to Own Taylor Gray’s 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Ride, Fans Chime In

May 13, 2023; Darlington, South Carolina, USA; Ty Gibbs waits to qualify at Darlington Raceway. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

The recent confirmation that 19-year-old Taylor Gray will be joining the #54 team at Joe Gibbs Racing full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for 2025 was widely anticipated.

However, what came as a genuine surprise was the announcement that Ty Gibbs would be the listed owner of the car, a revelation that Gibbs himself shared on Instagram. The same has sparked mixed reactions from the stock car racing community.

Gray has already been driving for JGR part-time this season, competing in 12 races with two top-5 finishes and one top-10 to his name.  His full-time debut in the nationwide series is a step up from his time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with Tricon Garage.

Meanwhile, Gibbs had long expressed a desire to be more than just a driver, aspiring to emulate the influential roles held by his late father, Coy, and uncle, JD Gibbs, who both served in key leadership positions at JGR until their deaths in 2019 and 2022 respectively.

Ty is certainly not lacking in driving credentials either. He won a championship in the ARCA Menards Series driving for his grandfather’s team in 2021, accumulated 11 wins in the Xfinity Series, and even secured the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship.

He’s also on the hunt for his first victory in the NASCAR Cup Series. However, his step into a more administrative role as the owner of the #54 Toyota Supra has reignited conversations about nepotism within the sport.

NASCAR fraternity critiques Gibbs’ ownership role

Toby Christie, a senior journalist at Racing America, broke the news of Ty being listed as the official owner of the #54 NASCAR Xfinity Series entry in 2025 via a post on his official X account.

“@JoeGibbsRacing has confirmed to @RacingAmerica on SI that Ty Gibbs will be the officially listed team owner of the team’s No. 54 NASCAR Xfinity Series entry in 2025. Gibbs hinted at this in an Instagram Stories post today.”

The announcement stirred a flurry of responses from the motorsports community, with many fans casting the decision as a clear case of nepotism. One fan bluntly remarked, “That’s proper, American nepotism right there.” Another jabbed with a hint of sarcasm, “Say it together now “Thank you grandpa!”

Further commentary included a skeptic’s view, “This is going to go over well with the blue-collar fan base….” with another adding, “His Father & Uncle have passed, might as well give it to him.”

It is anticipated that Gibbs will shed more light on the announcement during the upcoming race weekend as the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series converge at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Post Edited By:Rahul Ahluwalia

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 1750 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

Share this article

Don’t miss these