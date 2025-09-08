NASCAR Fans Cry Foul After Shane van Gisbergen and Ross Chastain’s Strange Moves at Gateway

Trackhouse Racing drivers Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen finished the Cup Series race at Gateway on Sunday in 24th and 25th places, respectively. Following the race, both drivers rode through the grass multiple times when coming to the pit road. This stirred up a lot of debris and dirt. Fans on social media have had mixed reactions to this move, with many calling it cheating.

For context, Gateway does not have a paved apron like many other ovals on the schedule. So, cars often drive off the groove and end up in the grass. But fans weren’t willing to accept this as an honest mistake from the drivers.

The reason for that was the solid evidence that the in-car cameras provided them. One fan wrote, “Cheating just to be mid all race.” A second said, “Gotta break the diffuser to pass tech.”

Another followed, “Doing clownery just to be midpack.” One more said, “They’re trying to pick up as much dirt/debris as they can before rolling over the scales.”

The cars did pass the post-race inspection at the end of the day. There are reasons for this heavy doubt that the fans carry. There was a time in the sport when drivers used to do burnouts just to crash their quarter panels.

What Chastain and van Gisbergen might have intended to do by driving through the debris is to pick up weight. It might not have accounted for much, but with how narrow the differences are in professional motorsports, every tiny bit could help.

Notably, Alan Gustafson had instructed Chase Elliott in Darlington last week to pick up as much rubber as he could during the cool-down lap. Formula 1 teams have a habit of doing this, and it is pretty normal in that part of town.

In NASCAR though, it is something that’s frowned upon, if not more. For as long as stock car racing has existed, teams and drivers have been attempting to read between the lines of the rule book and figure out ways to create advantages that don’t exist. The trend continues in 2025 as well.

Both Chastain and van Gisbergen are a part of the ongoing playoffs. The former sits in 11th place, 19 points above the playoff elimination line. The latter sits in 14th place, 15 points below the playoff elimination line. They both have one final shot, in Bristol, to confirm their seats for the Round of 12.