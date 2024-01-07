HomeSearch

Soumyadeep Saha
|Published January 07, 2024

NASCAR Fans Slam Tony Stewart's Marketing Approach, Beg For Him to Stop

Mar 10, 2023; Gainesville, FL, USA; NHRA top alcohol dragster driver Tony Stewart during qualifying for the Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Sadly, it seems Stewart Haas Racing’s new approach to social media marketing isn’t quite resonating with the fans. This is pretty evident in how a majority of the fans are reacting to videos posted by the official SHR social media handles in which their drivers as well as their team owner Tony Stewart seem to be emphasizing the values of the team, the values that were tested in 2023.

Stewart-Haas Racing has been one of the premier teams in the arena of NASCAR since 2009. Having said so, 2023 marked the first time for something unfortunate. And it all comes down to winning races.

They did win Xfinity races and with that; they did bag the Xfinity Series title through the able hands of Cole Custer. When it comes to the Cup side of things, they won at least one Cup Series race from 2009 to 2022. But in 2023, the team went winless.

Nevertheless, SHR’s spirit remains as indomitable as ever. Or better to say, “BOLD & UNAPOLOGETIC.” They wrote, “Love us or hate us, we do things our way. We are who we are, and we’re not apologizing for it. If you don’t like it, we’re not bothered.”

The ulterior motive behind the post was, perhaps, to display their confidence with just weeks to go before the Busch Light Clash at the L.A. Coliseum. But the fans found it cringe and unnecessary.

A fan wrote:

 

While another said:

Someone commented:

While another added:

A hater rebuked the team, saying:

Despite the hatred, Tony Stewart remains confident about the future prospects of his team

2023 ended with two major blows for Stewart’s Cup team. One that their longtime partner Anheuser-Busch left the Ford garage and took their sponsorship over to Ross Chastain and Trackhouse Racing. Two that another longtime sponsor, Hunt Brothers Pizza also moved their sponsorship to Joey Logano and Team Penske.

However, that did not curb Smoke’s spirit. The three-time Cup Series champion declared that with the usher of the Ford Mustang Dark Horse, the team would remind the fans of who they are.

According to the racer-turned-team owner, his drivers Chase Briscoe, Ryan Preece, Josh Berry, and Noah Gragson are all buckled up to ace it in this upcoming season. He called them young, aggressive, and hungry for the win.

Now, only time will tell if his claims come true.

Soumyadeep Saha

Soumyadeep Saha

Soumyadeep is a motorsport journalist at the Sportsrush. While preparing for his PhD in English literature back in 2021, the revving of stock cars pulled him towards being a full-time NASCAR writer. And, he has been doing it ever since. With over 500 articles to his credit, Soumyadeep strives every single day to bring never-heard-before stories to the table in order to give his readers that inside scoop. A staunch supporter of Denny Hamlin, Soumyadeep is an amateur bodybuilder as well. When not writing about his favorite Joe Gibbs Racing icon, he can be seen training budding bodybuilders at the gym or snuggled in a beanbag watching anime.

