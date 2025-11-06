Kyle Larson Reflects on How His Son Owen ‘Got It’—While Daughter Audrey Didn’t After His Shock Championship Win

The 2025 Cup Series champion, Kyle Larson, is the proud father of three children. One of the most significant parts of his championship celebrations after lifting the trophy at the Phoenix Raceway last Sunday was getting the chance to share the moment with them.

Advertisement

Talking on the Stacking Pennies podcast this week, he detailed how the experience was and how the kids took his achievement. Owen Larson, his eldest, is just 10 years old. Audrey, the second child, is seven. And the youngest, Cooper, is just two. All three were present at the track with their father.

Larson said that they don’t really get to watch him race since they have their own activities to focus on. So, it was extra special and memorable for him that they were there when he won his second championship.

He said, “I don’t think I’ll ever forget Audrey. I could tell that Owen was shocked. He got it. He understood how shocking of a win that was. I could see it in his face. And then Audrey, you know, she ran down to me. She’s like, ‘Dad, finally you won again.’ And I was like, ‘Well, kind of. Not really. I still didn’t win, but yeah.’ Cooper wasn’t even born yet the last time we won the championship.”

Having the toddler there for his first ride in a race car had been pretty neat. Larson had not been the most dominant driver in the finale. That credit goes to Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin. But a day filled with great strategies and perfect execution made sure that the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team was rewarded handsomely when the curtains fell, which happens to be the reason for Owen’s shock.

Who is faster between Owen and Audrey?

Being the children of arguably the best race car driver of the current generation, it is no surprise that Owen and Audrey have already begun their racing journeys at such a young age. Larson was asked on the podcast who, between them, was the faster driver as things stand.

He replied, “I would say Audrey has got more natural ability than Owen. She’s got more competitive drive than he has.” That said, he is also incredibly proud of the effort that his son has been putting into improving his race craft and how he has now begun piling up victories.

He added, “He has seen the benefits of working hard. So, now he’s been, you know, on his iRacing all the time and watching videos of racetracks he’s got coming up. So, it’s cool.”

It is only going to be a matter of a few years before we see another driver with the name Larson on NASCAR tracks.