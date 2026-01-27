Ryan Blaney’s Latest Fashion Statement Comes With Its Own Set of Problems

Ryan Blaney loves playing around with his look often. He goes around with a completely clean-shaven look at times. He opts for a full beard and mustache that make him look less boyish and more serious at other times. Ahead of the 2026 Cup Series season, he has decided to keep just a really thick mustache and shave his beard off.

Looking a lot like the legendary Dale Earnhardt Sr., the 2023 NASCAR Cup champ told the press recently that his experiment was approved by his wife. Fans have been expressing a range of opinions on it, mostly positive, and Blaney is listening intently to them all. Speaking to PRN Live, he revealed the practical, everyday challenges that he faces with eating food when having such a thick hairdo on his face.

There are certain items that he simply doesn’t eat or has to be extra aware of when eating. He said, “There are things that suck to eat worse than others. Pasta or ice cream. Drinking out of a cup. But I refuse to drink out of a straw. So, you just have to wipe your mouth every time. Wings. Wings are a pain in the butt.”

Is there anything @Blaney won’t eat because of his mustache? What are the foods YOU stay away from because of facial hair? @BradGillie | @AndrewKurlandTV pic.twitter.com/j1XOBJGAvg — PRN (@PRNlive) January 26, 2026

When he eats wings at a restaurant or the airport, he always has to go to the bathroom and clean his mustache to ensure that there aren’t any food particles or sauces stuck to it. Simply wiping it and boarding a flight isn’t a very hygienic practice. He admitted that it is more maintenance than normal, but fortunately, he absolutely loves sporting the stache and is willing to put up with it.

Will Roger Penske ask Blaney to remove the mustache?

For the traditional, long-term NASCAR fan, Blaney’s new look would undoubtedly be a blast to the past when a majority of drivers boasted such thick mustaches. But the younger fans might not relate to it as much. What the sport and teams need right now is for the next generation to connect with drivers as much as possible and create an unsaid bond with them.

Ryan Blaney seems to be enjoying most of the discussion about his mustache. I think. @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/0bSWpW8wap — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) January 22, 2026

The mustache, while not necessarily, could still keep some at an arm’s distance. This would be a problem for Roger Penske. The driver revealed that his benefactor hasn’t particularly commented on the look yet, but he expects him to sometime. Until then, he will continue to carry it.