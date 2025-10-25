“What Happened to Mom and Dad?”: Joey Logano’s Philosophy Behind Supporting Mission for Foster Care

Joey Logano has been involved in the philanthropic work since long before NASCAR established its Driver Ambassador Program, which rewards drivers who promote the sport through appearances and media efforts. Logano doesn’t care about the rewards. He’s only focused on helping the children who are at risk of growing up without a family.

Advertisement

The Team Penske driver, over the years, has helped many children financially, to help them launchpad a career for themselves through the Joey Logano Foundation. He’s also been giving them unforgettable NASCAR race experiences.

“Forster care is really our main mission with the Joey Logano Foundation, something that my wife’s mom has gone through,” Logano said in an NBA interview. “On my wife’s side at a family, fostered family has fostered kids before. Something my wife and I have talked about many times as we explore that as well. We just have a huge heart for kids that have just been put through the ringer.”

Reflecting on the cause, he added, “How scary that must be as a child to where am I going? What am I doing? Where’s/what happened to mom and dad? You can’t throw money at this and just see a fix like it doesn’t happen that way. It’s just a long-term investment. You got to be willing to invest into these individuals, and you over time see what they become.”

Logano credited his team for fueling the foundation’s impact, stating how the children already got the fire going and the team just dumps to fuel it. That’s where the Joey Logano Foundation steps in to do the homework, find the people who are already doing good things, and give them the help they need to take it further.

Last year, Logano and the Joey Logano Foundation also came to the aid of communities devastated by Hurricane Helene, providing a mix of financial support, vehicle replacements, and long-term recovery assistance.

What began as a $250,000 commitment grew into more than $587,000 in aid, including four vehicles donated to families who had lost theirs. Logano rolled up his sleeves, visiting affected areas himself to deliver supplies and assist in cleanup efforts, partnering with Ford and Convoy of Hope to maximize the impact.

For Logano, the ability to make a tangible difference is one of the sport’s greatest privileges. “There are a lot of great things about being an athlete, but that’s probably one of the coolest parts, that you have the ability to change people’s lives in a very positive way,” Logano said.

He added that compassion cuts across every divide, saying he doesn’t care about the political or religious beliefs of those lending a hand. In his eyes, most good-hearted people simply want to help kids who need it most.