NASCAR Fans Unite Against “Out of Touch Rich Nepo-Baby” Chase Elliott After Controversial Darlington Take

Chase Elliott’s name recently got pushed at Darlington quite a lot but for all the wrong reasons — his critical stance on the Throwback Weekend. He had expressed fatigue with the event, suggesting that the charm of nostalgia was being overplayed, perhaps to the event’s detriment.

Advertisement

However, his comments didn’t sit well with many fans. As Kyle Busch and Kyle Petty pointed out, the essence of Throwback Weekend transcends the competitors and the competition itself; it’s a homage to the fans. It’s a time when spectators revel in the history of NASCAR, seeing modern races infused with the colors and spirits of legends past.

That’s why Elliott’s dismissal of the throwback concept struck a chord with fans, many of whom cherish this bridge to NASCAR’s history and felt slighted by his remarks.

Recently, when Jeff Gluck posted a poll on his X handle writing, “I’m working on a story about Throwback Weekend and could use your help with a flash one-hour poll here. Should Throwback Weekend continue or has it run its course?” revealing that a whopping 81% of fans want to keep the tradition alive, it led to a debate in his comments section, particularly criticizing Chase Elliott’s dismissive remarks.

A NASCAR fan commented, “Don’t let the opinion of an out-of-touch rich nepo-baby driver named Chase Elliott influence you about throwback weekend. We love it.”

I’m working on a story about Throwback Weekend and could use your help with a flash one-hour poll here. Should Throwback Weekend continue or has it run its course? — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) April 7, 2025

Another chimed in, comparing the dismissal of the weekend to absurdity: “People saying throwback weekend has run its course is like a parent telling an 8 year old “you’re not having any more birthday parties because I’ve run out of party ideas.” It brings a lot of benefits and enjoyment to many, and it makes an average race a little more interesting.”

Additionally, one fan highlighted the deeper value of the tradition, noting, “I think NASCAR Throwback Weekend has the potential to be far more important & impactful than some realize. Drivers & fans get to learn about the paint schemes, & the teams & drivers that ran them. Drivers & teams can also honor their mentors & historical connections.”

Kyle Petty opines on the retro weekend at Darlington

During a recent episode of the NASCAR Inside the Race podcast, Kyle Petty didn’t hold back. He drew comparisons, suggesting that just like the waning glitter of the Clash and the All-Star race, one might argue that the Throwback Weekend has seen better days.

However, Petty was quick to underline that the soul of NASCAR’s marquee events — be it the All-Star race, the Clash, or Throwback Weekend — reaches far beyond the confines of the racetrack, touching the hearts of fans instead. He pointed out that such events are not about the teams; it’s about those in the stands. It’s about the narratives, which are crafted, like when the Wood Brothers honored Jimmy Clark with their car designs.

Petty shared a glimpse into the driver’s seat, revealing that as a driver, he never saw the exterior of his car during a race. So, why should the NASCAR drivers fuss over the car’s paint job? He concluded by affirming that these events are crafted for the spectators, for their thrill and nostalgia. It’s their excitement that fuels the spirit of these races.