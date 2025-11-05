“It Was Pretty Wild”: Justin Allgaier Hails Denny Hamlin’s Phoenix Preparation Despite Championship Loss

Denny Hamlin’s heartbreak at Phoenix reverberated far beyond the No. 11 pit box. Fans, analysts, and even his competitors felt the gut punch that came with watching a season’s worth of work slip through his fingers. Justin Allgaier, who knows the sting of missed championships better than most, couldn’t help but feel for the veteran.

After the final race of the season and the Cup Series trophy had found its way to Kyle Larson’s hands, Allgaier spoke during a post-2025 NASCAR Awards interview, expressing his admiration and empathy for Hamlin’s effort and heartbreak.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver had led the race until a late caution, triggered by William Byron’s crash due to a tire issue, forced the #11 driver to pit for fresh tires, dropping him from the lead to sixth and ending his hopes of finally capturing the Cup title.

Allgaier, who himself climbed the mountain to an Xfinity Series championship just a year earlier after 15 long seasons, understood the bitter taste of watching fate turn on a dime. He praised Hamlin not only for his perseverance but for the sheer amount of work he had put into reinventing himself for Phoenix.

“In the simulator, and he went and watched video. And you know… He did all of things to change himself to do what felt like was what it took to win Phoenix. I can argue that he did that. If caution doesn’t come out, it’s a no-brainer, if strategy is same, they’re on 2, I think he wins. If they are 4.”

“Now how d’you know that four tires isn’t gonna win when Friday night four tires was decision. But I really believe, and I told him, I sympathize because I’ve never seen a driver that has the amount of experience he had to change his driving style to do that much better of a job than anybody else. It was pretty wild, and it’s apparent from time they unloaded till checkered flag fell,” he continued.

Justin Allgaier has all the empathy for Denny Hamlin Also JA on how long he wants to race pic.twitter.com/tkeDU17ESR — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverRA) November 4, 2025

Allgaier had been in Hamlin’s shoes before, countless near-misses before finally getting his championship moment in 2024, a moment that washed away the weight of all the almosts. So, when he spoke of Hamlin’s pain, it came from a place of understanding.

He acknowledged how cruel racing can be, a sport where milliseconds and pit decisions can flip the whole race. But, as several veterans, including Dale Earnhardt Jr., indicated, there’s still more road ahead for Hamlin. At 44, the JGR ace remains at the top of his game, and though Phoenix may have broken hearts, it can’t break his resolve.