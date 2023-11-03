NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett Backs Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Championship Pick for This One Reason

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett speaks at the NASCAR Championship Ignition Luncheon on Aug. 30, 2022, at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix.

Just two days remain for the eagerly anticipated NASCAR Cup Series championship four race at Phoenix Raceway and speculations for the title winner are heating up. Throughout the playoffs, several NASCAR analysts and former drivers have chosen their top picks for the 2023 title, but now it seems that most of them are leaning toward one specific driver.

While speaking on the Motorsports on NBC Podcast, Dale Jarrett sided with Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s championship pick, arguing why he considered that specific driver to be the one to beat this season.

Jarrett mentioned, “We talked about momentum or that word comes up a lot. I don’t really care about the word momentum but I think confidence comes in. And confidence right now, to me is with Ryan Blaney…”

He added, “I look at confidence and the fact that he has performed well at Phoenix in this car every time and I think that’s a lot to be said for that.”

Speaking further Jarrett mentioned that even though Blaney does not have a win yet at Phoenix, he believes that the Team Penske driver is holding it for his biggest moment.

Blaney has been gaining momentum since Martinsville win

The Team Penske driver has been exuding confidence since the last couple of races and finally got the win he needed at Martinsville Speedway last weekend. He was definitely faster than Denny Hamlin, who was fighting hard to keep his spot in the title fight. However, not long into the race, Blaney surged past, leaving the JGR driver in stitches.

Ryan Blaney‘s win and Hamlin’s third-place finish ended up helping William Byron to take up the final spot in the championship four. Heading into this weekend, a lot of people are counting on Blaney to perform at his very best and possibly clinch his first-ever title.

Although, he would meet fierce on-track resistance in the form of a naturally dominant Kyle Larson. At the end of the day, it would involve the perfect strategy, some amount of good luck, and of course, outright speed for Blaney to find an edge over the competition and perhaps even make history.