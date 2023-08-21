“Superspeedways Is a Chance”: William Byron Ready to Go All in for Chase Elliott & Alex Bowman at Daytona

Following a rather tumultuous race weekend at Watkins Glen, Chase Elliott ended the race in a dreadful 32nd place. This predicament arrived after Elliott’s pit wall made a mistake and had their driver run out of fuel mid-race. Now that Elliott’s last shot at winning at a track where he was strong has disappeared, Daytona International Speedway is his final option.

Advertisement

Recently, while speaking with the media, his teammate William Byron mentioned how he would be ready to go all in during the race at Daytona. Since drafting remains key at Superspeedway, Byron would be able to help both Elliott and Alex Bowman out more efficiently than at a road course.

Byron plans to focus on teammates Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman at Daytona



Speaking with the media following his 5th win of the season, Byron mentioned, “Just try to help those guys as much as we can. Superspeedways is really the place that we can help the most. All the… I got a few questions about it. All the other tracks, it’s tough to help unless you’re just really equal and battling it out.”

Advertisement

“But superspeedways is a chance — everyone is really close there. Hopefully, we can push those guys when we need to. I intend on being aggressive there and just making sure all my belts are tight and make sure we’re ready to go.”

Since both William Byron and Kyle Larson are secured within the playoffs, the two Hendrick Motorsports drivers would be able to aid their stricken teammates. Possibly pushing them onto victory lane. Although, the chances of scoring a win at Daytona remain marginal for Elliott.

Byron dominates to win at Watkins Glen International



Byron put on a seriously good race at the final road course race of the regular season. The HMS driver had started the race in second place. He was later able to capitalize on the then-leader Michael McDowell, who fell down the order after incurring a penalty.

Thereafter, Byron led 63 of the 90 laps in total, putting forth an absolutely dominating performance. Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin, who followed behind, was not able to mount an attack and take over the lead from the HMS driver.

Advertisement

This race for Byron marked his 5th win this season and added to his playoff points, propelling him ahead of Martin Truex Jr. Furthermore, heading into Daytona this weekend, if his teammates have any hope of winning, it would be the support from Byron and Larson who would be able to make it a reality.